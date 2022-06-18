TAG Heuer launches NFT-enabled smartwatch

A wristwatch was manufactured by TAG Heuer, members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, and CLONE-X in conjunction with the community of people working with nonfungible tokens (NFT). This watch is not only able to display NFTs but it can also be connected to cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask and Ledger Live. The creator of this watch is TAG Heuer, which is also the name of the manufacturer. This watch was produced by TAG Heuer and is currently available for purchase. Later on, in 2018, TAG Heuer will make its next smartwatch available for purchase by the general public.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, as stated by TAG Heuer, will have the capability to receive synchronized NFTs from a smartphone, which will make the watch easier to use. Because of the software that is now running on the device, NFTs have the potential to be sent to the watch at the same moment. Additionally, animated and static NFT artwork may be imported with the help of this program. According to TAG Heuer, the NFT artwork may be scaled up or down as well as moved about in any of the watch’s three primary configurations. This is something that can be done, as stated by the maker. The user has access to a broad variety of customizing options from which to choose.

In addition to this, the wristwatch may connect to the blockchain to validate any NFTs that the user might be holding. This functionality will be disabled at some point in the not-too-distant future. The following is a summary of the new features, as provided by an official release from TAG Heuer: A whirlpool of particles encircles a hexagon that consists of NFTs that have been validated.

After downloading the update from Google Play or the App Store on an Apple device, owners of the Tag Heuer Calibre E4 watch will have the opportunity to make use of the newly improved NFT functions at no additional cost.

When it comes to the Web3 business, the fact that TAG Heuer has an internal development team that is solely devoted to blockchain initiatives enables the company to keep one step ahead of the competition. Following the establishment of a partnership with BitPay in May, TAG Heuer began accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as well as a diverse array of other cryptocurrencies as payment. These digital currencies included six stablecoins, each of which had a value pegged to that of the United States dollar. ‘ NFT watches are not an entirely novel idea, even though Bulgari and Jacob & Co. have only just joined the market for these timepieces.

There has been a meteoric rise in the number of individuals buying non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are also known as “non-fungible tokens” in certain instances. According to the findings, a review of the data reveals that the existing market circumstances as well as the rapidly increasing prices of NFTs have had no impact whatsoever on sales.