NFTs ARE NOW A PART OF GAMING COMMUNITY

Smartphone games are now a new trend on social media. The game developers are brainstorming to get all the attention in the market. Rush Gaming Universe, a smartphone game powered by Hike, has introduced a new feature in their games. The company announced exclusive Rush Avatar NFTs in the game. These avatars are digital identities for users made by blockchains.

Rush is a gaming platform that also allows users to earn by just playing some skill-based games. The app includes multiple games like Carrom freestyle, Carrom FREESTYLE, Quizzy, Speed Ludo, Archery, Pool, Disc Football, Knife Hit & more. And now the introduction of NFT Avatars is big attention as a whole.

The introduction of NFTs in games could really change the game of metaverse and casual gaming experience. It surely has attracted many new users to the game.

Rush Avatar NFT

Rush has only opened this opportunity to android users for now but they assure iOS users to have patience.

WHAT ARE NFT AVATARS?

Avatar, as we know, is an icon or figure representing a particular person in a video game, Internet forum, etc like how we choose our characters and its features in a game that represents ourselves. The modern style technological avatars-the NFT Avatars are the current trend. How are they different?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s generally built using the same kind of programming as cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but that’s where the similarity ends. Physical money and cryptocurrencies are “fungible,” meaning they can be traded or exchanged for one another. These viral NFT avatars are more than just digital art. They are unique assets with basic value and a large collectibility factor on the secondary market.

The market for NFT avatars grew rapidly in 2021, with numerous NFT avatars selling for millions of dollars. Hike, which started as a texting app, is giving away these NFT avatars for free for some time.