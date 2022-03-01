Alola Pokemon Coming To Pokemon Go In March

Pokemon from Alola will be coming to Pokemon Go on March 1st. It was announced that starting in March, creatures from the Alola region will appear in Pokemon Go. Niantic hasn’t indicated which Pokémon will be added to Pokemon Go first but has confirmed that the next “season” of gaming events will focus on the Alola region.

In fact, almost all of the Alola variants already exist in Pokemon Go, so it seems more likely that the March update will feature some of the Pokemon featured in Sun and Moon rather than just a handful of variants. Existing Alolan forms such as Alolan Rattata and Alolan Meowth have added to Pokemon Go some time ago, though there haven’t been many other Generation 7 Pokemon in Pokemon Go so far. Unlike Alola, several new Pokemon species have also been added to gameplay due to the fact that some regional forms have unique evolutions that the original forms do not have. Prior to the launch of New Pokemon, the existing Alola Pokémon will appear more frequently in the mobile game.

As shown in the trailer shown on the official Pokemon YouTube channel and Twitter PokemonGoApp, the new event will add additional 7th generation species to Pokemon GO. Season of Alola will offer players three months of events that will highlight a range of Pokémon making their debut in Pokemon GO. Seasons are themed play periods that bring new updates and events to Pokemon Go, with the new Season being the sixth in a row. Arriving just in time for summer, Pokemon GO’s Alola Season will feature Pokémon from Hawaiian-themed regions during three months of Alola celebrations.

Although there is not much information about the season of Alola in Pokemon GO yet, we can assume that Alolan Exeggutor will appear from time to time over the next three months. Until the day new Pokémon arrive, Alolan Exeggutor will appear on players’ screens.

Pokemon Violent and Scarlet will release on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022, and a short teaser trailer showed some of the 7th generation Pokemon along with the environments we can expect to see. Pokemon GO Core Files had Generation VI Pokémon a month before release, so it’s possible that the upcoming update will arrive sometime before April 2022. It is not known when the update will be released, but due to the lack of planned moves, it could still be several months away. It looks like all of the new Pokémon featured in Pokemon Sun and Moon will finally be released on March 1st, including three starter Pokemon: Rowlett, Popplio, and Litten.

Alola from Sun and Moon will be added to Pokemon Go on March 1st. You can see the Pokemon GO Twitter account start teasing new versions of Alola. More announcements will follow as the recent Pokemon Presents progress, so stay tuned. As usual for The Pokemon Company, a special Pokemon Presents broadcast took place today, giving fans an idea of ​​what Pokemon video games, goods, and services are coming this year. In addition to the announcement, Pokemon Presents released some interesting announcements about the series in February 2022 to help fans celebrate Pokemon Day.