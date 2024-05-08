The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has revealed that at least 20 Tesla vehicles, operating with Autopilot engaged, were involved in accidents subsequent to the company’s voluntary recall of the advanced driver-assist system in December.

Background of the Recall

Tesla initiated a recall of over 2 million vehicles equipped with Autopilot in response to NHTSA’s investigation into numerous crashes involving the driver-assist feature, some of which were fatal. The recall aimed to address concerns regarding driver inattention and the efficacy of Tesla’s warning systems, identified as contributing factors to hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities.

New Investigation and Request for Information

However, NHTSA recently commenced a fresh investigation into Tesla’s post-recall measures. The agency is now seeking further information from the company.”This investigation will consider why these updates were not a part of the recall,” the agency wrote.

Analysis of Crashes and Data Requirements

An initial analysis by NHTSA highlighted a minimum of 20 crashes involving Tesla vehicles equipped with the updated Autopilot version. Nine of these crashes were categorized as “frontal plane” crashes, suggesting potential limitations in Tesla’s camera-based vision system’s ability to detect objects in front of the vehicle when Autopilot is active. NHTSA is urging Tesla to provide data for comparison before and after the recall, including the frequency of “Hands-on-Wheel” warnings issued to drivers.

Specific Inquiries by NHTSA

NHTSA’s request for information encompasses queries about Tesla’s policies regarding Autopilot misuse, driver monitoring systems, and mechanisms for activating Autopilot. Additionally, the agency seeks insights into Tesla’s integration of human factor science in design and the company’s methods for collecting telemetry data, particularly in response to crashes involving Autopilot or Full Self-Driving.

Deadline and Potential Penalties

Tesla has until July 1st, 2024, to comprehensively respond to NHTSA’s inquiries. Failure to do so could lead to fines of up to $135 million.

New Investigation and Previous Findings

NHTSA announced a new investigation into recent “crash events” and released a detailed report on issues investigated before the recall. According to the report, NHTSA investigated 956 Tesla crashes involving Autopilot between January 2018 and August 2023, with 29 resulting in fatalities.

Focus of Current Investigation

The ongoing investigation will scrutinize the effectiveness of Tesla’s post-recall solutions and the voluntary nature of these updates. The agency plans to conduct tests on the recalled vehicles to understand why the modifications are optional and easily reversible. Furthermore, NHTSA aims to examine updates to Autopilot that were not part of the initial recall.

Tesla’s Response and Business Environment

Tesla has not yet provided comments on the recent developments. However, the company’s stock witnessed a surge following CEO Elon Musk’s announcements regarding upcoming products, including more affordable cars and ventures into self-driving robo-taxis. This surge comes amidst reports of challenges in sales and financial performance.