Although we had a great time reliving our top 2023 games, we are now focused on all the new titles we can’t wait to play in the upcoming year. Last year was a great year for gaming. The release schedule for video games in 2024 is still being finalized, but there are already many games to look forward to, including highly anticipated sequels to Hades and Hellblade as well as remakes of renowned classics like Persona 3 and Final Fantasy VII. Furthermore, several unique titles are also in the works.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18)

Ubisoft is the developer and publisher of the action-adventure platform video game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. After Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands in 2010, this is the first brand-new, significant entry in the Prince of Persia series. A 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure platform game is called The Lost Crown. Sargon, the protagonist of the game, can move fast between platforms by sliding, jumping, and air dashing. On January 18, 2024, the game is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (January 19)

One of the greatest PlayStation titles of recent years, The Last of Us Part 2, will be formally remastered in 2024. Before it releases exclusively for the PS5 on January 19, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is currently available for presale. But it’s not simply a straightforward remaster of the original PS4 game. It will include enhanced visuals in addition to a “No Return” roguelike survival mode and extras like developer comments and a peek at certain chopped stages that weren’t included in the original game.

Persona 3 Reload (February 2)

Atlus is the developer and publisher of the forthcoming role-playing video game Persona 3 Reload. On February 2, 2024, the game is expected to be released on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Persona 3 (2006), the third main entry in the Persona series, which is a subset of the Megami Tensei franchise, was remade as Reload. Similar to the first game, the main character is a high school student who, ten years after his parents died in a car accident, is going back to his hometown.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (February 29)

The action role-playing game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being developed and published by Square Enix, and it will launch on February 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5. It is the second installment in a trilogy of games that would recreate the 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. It is a follow-up to Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020).

Rise of the Rōnin (March 22)

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Team Ninja are the developers of the forthcoming action-role-playing game Rise of the Rōnin. The PlayStation 5 version of the game is expected to launch on March 22, 2024.

Hades 2 (Q2 2024)

In the rogue-like dungeon crawler Hades II, you must use dark sorcery to battle your way beyond the Underworld of Greek myth and defeat the menacing Titan of Time. The first-ever sequel from our company expands upon the greatest elements of the critically acclaimed original, creating a brand-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable game with a profound link to the history of witchcraft and the Underworld of Greek mythology.

Pragmata (2024)

Pragmata is a brand-new action-adventure game with a complex plot and setting that portrays a near-future dystopian planet on the moon. As a brand-new IP for Capcom, the game will make the most of the capabilities of the next platforms, and the firm hopes to make Pragmata one of its main brands. More information on Pragmata’s content and release window will be provided soon. The game is scheduled for release in 2023.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (2024)

Xbox Game Studios is set to release Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, an action-adventure game that was created by Ninja Theory. It’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’s follow-up. The Xbox Series X/S and Windows versions of the game are expected to be published in 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (2024)

Elden Ring’s first planned expansion is called Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. On February 28, 2023, the game’s social media platforms made the announcement. As stated on Twitter by FromSoftware Japan, more details are anticipated.