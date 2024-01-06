Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, in a strategic move signaling its ambitious global expansion and intensified sales efforts, has announced significant changes in its leadership. The company named its founder and primary financial supporter, Pham Nhat Vuong, as the new chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Le Thi Thu Thuy, who had held the position since late 2021.

Pham Nhat Vuong: A Visionary Leader

At 55, Vuong is not only the founder of VinFast but also the chairman of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate and the parent company of VinFast. His appointment as CEO marks a pivotal moment for the company. Vuong will directly oversee VinFast’s operations, encompassing global production, sales, and marketing. This change places Vuong at the forefront of VinFast’s mission to establish a significant presence in the global EV market.

Vuong’s journey is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and vision. He built his initial fortune in Ukraine in the early 1990s after studying engineering in Russia. Starting with manufacturing instant noodles, Vuong eventually sold his firm to Nestle SA for an undisclosed sum. Returning to Vietnam in 2002, he established Vingroup, focusing on diverse sectors including real estate, resorts, schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and, more recently, electric vehicles.

Le Thi Thu Thuy’s New Role

Le Thi Thu Thuy, a finance expert, will transition from her role as CEO to serve as the chairwoman of VinFast. In her new capacity, Thuy will lead engagement with external stakeholders, leveraging her expertise to strengthen VinFast’s position in the market.

VinFast’s Executive Evolution

VinFast’s leadership has seen several changes since its inception. Vuong will be the fourth CEO, following industry veterans like General Motors’ James Deluca and Michael Lohscheller from Opel and Volkswagen. These changes reflect VinFast’s dynamic approach to leadership, aligning its strategic vision with the expertise needed to navigate the evolving EV landscape.

In another significant executive change, VinFast appointed Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, who oversees financial matters at Vingroup’s EV battery arm, as the new chief financial officer (CFO). She replaces David Mansfield, who served as CFO since 2022. Lan Anh’s appointment is crucial as VinFast navigates financial challenges in a competitive market.

VinFast’s Ambitious Journey

Founded in 2017 and starting EV manufacturing in 2021, VinFast has continuously received financial support from Vuong, Vietnam’s richest man according to Forbes. In April 2023, Vuong provided VinFast with a $1 billion grant, underlining his commitment to the company’s success.

Despite not yet being profitable and closing the third quarter of 2023 with a net loss of $623 million, Vuong expressed optimism about VinFast’s future. In June 2023, he anticipated that VinFast would reach its break-even point by the end of 2024, a significant milestone for the company.

VinFast’s leadership reshuffle, with Pham Nhat Vuong at the helm, is a strategic move that aligns with the company’s ambitious goals in the EV market. Vuong’s entrepreneurial background and success in various industries, combined with the expertise of the new and existing leadership team, position VinFast to make a significant impact in the global EV arena. As the company navigates challenges and seizes opportunities, the EV industry will undoubtedly keep a close watch on VinFast’s trajectory under this renewed leadership.