Nintendo Launches Switch Repair Service In Japan

Nintendo announced that it is offering repair services for Switch in Japan, similar to the Apple Care Program. This new initiative is basically a repair service with a warranty, in which users can ship in their Nintendo Switch consoles or other hardware to have it repaired by Nintendo.

Priced at 200 yen a month ($1.50/APS1.20) or 2000 yen per year ($15/APS12), Wide Care is priced like a fixed-rate repair guarantee service which you can sign up for any time. Currently, Wide Care is a service only available in Japan and is billed as a flat-rate repair service that can be subscribed to at any time. Up to 100,000 yen ($738) is covered for repairs with the Wide Care subscription, including water damage, unexpected causes like the user dropping Nintendo Switch, as well as natural failures.

The service promises to repair problems on Switch systems up to six times per year or damages up to 100,000 yen. Subscribers do not have to pay for repairs, except when they cost more than 100,000 yen (approximately PS600), in which case users cover additional costs. Parts exchanged that failed prior to subscribing to the service, parts that were tampered with by owners, hardware lost or stolen, and hardware manufactured outside of Japan also will not be recovered or repaired through the subscription service.

Wide Care will offer repairs to Nintendo’s entire line of portables, Joy-Con controllers, and accessories, as well as to the Switch dock and power adapter. Switch owners should be able to ship their Joy-Cons back to Nintendo for maintenance or replacement via Wide Care.

As long as Nintendo Switch owners sign up for the Wild Care service, they will be eligible for up to six repairs a year, including two repairs involving the console's replacement.