Sea of Stars Has Been Delayed Into 2023

Indie developer Sabotage Studios, known for its stellar action-platformer The Messenger, has announced it has delayed the release of its next role-playing game, Sea of Stars, until 2023. It is been over two years since the indie game development team Sabotage Studio announced it was going to release Sea of Stars, a turn-based, classic action RPG that looks similar to the game’s predecessor The Messenger. The games are actually quite different from each other, but thus far, Sabotage Studio’s nigh-dreamy turn-based RPG Sea of Stars looks like it is an even more assured follow-up than The Messenger.

Sea of Stars is a follow-up to The Messenger which is one of the best PlayStation Plus Premium platformers you can play right now and has the self-appointed mission to modernize narrative, environmental interactions, and turn-based combat. At the same time, Sea of Stars attempts to modernize formulas of classic JRPGs such as Chrono Trigger in a variety of ways, like by implementing seamless transitions from exploration to combat.

Sea of Stars occupies an entirely different genre, as Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG, as opposed to a sidescrolling beat-em-up, as The Messenger was. Sea of Stars was first announced in 2020 and was given its initial 2022 release window in the Nintendo Direct this past December.

Sea of Stars will release in 2023 pic.twitter.com/S7U71G1oWh — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 30, 2022

They stated in a statement “Keeping in mind the two primary priorities for Sabotage Studio the quality of life of our team, and the quality of finished games we are now confident to announce that Sea of Stars Stars will release sometime in 2023”.

