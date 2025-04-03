Nintendo has officially announced the release of its newest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2, which will launch on June 5, 2025, at a retail price of $449.99. The successor to the popular Nintendo Switch, this new console introduces improved hardware, redesigned controllers, and new features aimed at making gaming more engaging, whether at home or on the go.

The Nintendo Switch, first launched in 2017, became one of the best-selling consoles of all time due to its hybrid design, allowing players to switch between handheld and TV modes. Over the years, it received multiple updates, including the Switch Lite and Switch OLED, but the Switch 2 is the first full hardware upgrade in eight years. This new system offers a larger display, more powerful performance, and a variety of new features, making it one of Nintendo’s most ambitious projects.

With new and improved Joy-Con controllers, a larger screen, 4K TV support, faster processing power, and expanded online features, the Nintendo Switch 2 aims to push the gaming experience forward. The announcement was made during a special Nintendo Direct presentation, where the company shared details about the console’s hardware, software, and upcoming games.

A Bigger and Better Display for Handheld Gaming

One of the most noticeable upgrades in the Nintendo Switch 2 is its larger 7.9-inch LCD screen. The original Switch had a 6.2-inch screen, while the OLED model featured a 7-inch display. Now, with a 1080p resolution, the new screen offers sharper visuals and more vibrant colors, making handheld gaming more immersive.

Nintendo has also improved motion clarity, ensuring that fast-moving images appear smooth and natural. This is particularly beneficial for action games, racing titles, and shooters, where quick reactions are essential. The wider screen also provides better visibility, making it easier to see details in both bright and dark environments.

In docked mode, the Switch 2 is capable of outputting 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, delivering crisper graphics and smoother gameplay on compatible televisions. The frame rate can go up to 120 FPS in handheld mode at 1080p resolution, making motion fluid and lifelike.

The first impressions from media outlets that have been able to try the Nintendo Switch 2 are that the screen, although not OLED, is of very high quality and looks very impressive in person, especially thanks to HDR and VRR. pic.twitter.com/FXSBArH9DK — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 3, 2025

Redesigned Joy-Con 2 Controllers

Nintendo has made several major changes to its Joy-Con controllers, improving both functionality and comfort. The new Joy-Con 2 controllers now attach magnetically to the console, creating a more secure connection compared to the original slide-in rails.

A standout feature is the ability to use the Joy-Cons as a mouse. By sliding them across a table or fabric surface, players can control movement in compatible games, adding an alternative input method. This feature is expected to be useful in strategy games, creative applications, and online browsing.

The right Joy-Con now includes a new “C” button, designed specifically for GameChat, Nintendo’s new voice and video chat system. By pressing the C button, players can quickly start a chat while playing games online, making communication easier.

The new controllers retain features like motion controls, HD Rumble, and infrared sensors, but Nintendo has improved their responsiveness and battery life, ensuring longer gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Here’s how the Nintendo Switch 2 menu will look. pic.twitter.com/NIyZhNy7G5 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 2, 2025

GameChat: A New Way to Connect Online

One of the most exciting additions to the Nintendo Switch 2 is GameChat, a built-in voice and video chat system that allows players to communicate while gaming. Unlike previous Nintendo systems, which required third-party apps, this feature is directly integrated into the console.

GameChat allows players to talk with up to 12 people at once, creating a more social multiplayer experience. It includes a built-in microphone, and for those who want to see their friends, a USB-C camera accessory (sold separately) enables video chat. Up to four players can share their screens, making it easier to coordinate strategies in team-based games.

For the first year after launch, GameChat will be free for all users. However, starting in March 2026, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to continue using the service.

GameShare: Sharing Games with Friends

Another new feature is GameShare, which allows players to temporarily share their games with friends who do not own the title. If one player has a compatible game, they can invite others to join via local or online play.

GameShare works in both handheld and docked modes and supports Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch systems. While some limitations apply—such as certain games requiring full ownership for full access—this feature is expected to make multiplayer gaming more accessible.

Improved Performance and Faster Processing

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a new Nvidia processor, delivering faster loading times and improved graphics performance. This enhanced processing power allows for larger game worlds, better physics, and smoother gameplay, especially in high-performance games like open-world RPGs and fast-paced shooters.

The internal storage has also been upgraded to 256GB, providing eight times the storage capacity of the original 32GB Switch. Additionally, the system supports microSD Express cards, which offer higher data transfer speeds for faster game loading.

BREAKING: FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods is coming EXCLUSIVELY to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 pic.twitter.com/Gc1k6v10nZ — IGN (@IGN) April 2, 2025

Backward Compatibility and Nintendo GameCube Classics

Nintendo has confirmed that many existing Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2, though not all titles may be fully compatible. Players who already own physical or digital games from the original Switch library will be able to enjoy them on the new console.

For classic game lovers, Nintendo is also launching Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics, a new service available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. At launch, the lineup includes:

F-Zero GX

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

SoulCalibur II

A wireless GameCube-style controller will also be available for purchase, designed for use with these classic titles.

New Dock with 4K Support and Additional USB-C Port

The Nintendo Switch 2 Dock now supports 4K video output, ensuring high-quality visuals on modern televisions. Another useful addition is the extra USB-C port located on the top of the console, making it easier to charge the system while playing in tabletop mode. This also allows users to connect accessories, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 camera for GameChat.

Parental Controls and Safety Features

Nintendo continues to emphasize online safety, particularly for younger players. The Nintendo Switch Parental Controls App allows parents to monitor gameplay, set time limits, and approve GameChat usage for children under 16 years old. Reporting tools are also built into the system, allowing users to report inappropriate behavior during online chats.

Launch and Availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in two purchasing options:

Standard Console – $449.99

Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99 (includes the new Mario Kart game)

Pre-orders begin on April 9, 2025, at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Midnight launch events are expected in select locations due to high demand.