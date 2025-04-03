Luxury automaker Genesis has set the Seoul Mobility Show ablaze with the unveiling of its most refined and production-ready concept cars to date—the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible Concepts. These striking grand tourers are an evolution of the brand’s X concept series, first introduced in 2021, and serve as a testament to Genesis’ ambitions in the high-end luxury space.

A Grand Entrance into the Luxury GT Segment

The X Gran Concepts take inspiration from Genesis’ full-size G90 sedan, and that pedigree is evident both inside and out. Unlike many 2+2 coupes that often compromise rear-seat comfort, these concepts offer a true luxury experience for all occupants. Spacious rear quarters with high-end screens and adjustable seating ensure that even second-row passengers enjoy flagship-level opulence.

A closer look at the interiors suggests these cars are inching ever closer to production. Unlike previous concept iterations, which leaned heavily on futuristic and impractical designs, the X Gran models feature real-world functionality—actual buttons, knobs, and design elements borrowed from current Genesis models. This suggests Genesis is serious about bringing these grand tourers to life.

Old-School Muscle Meets Modern Luxury

While Genesis has remained tight-lipped on powertrain details, subtle hints indicate an internal combustion engine beneath the sculpted hood. A visible tachometer, a button to disable auto start-stop, and crystal-crafted shift paddles all point to a traditional gas-powered heart rather than an all-electric setup. This places the X Gran twins in direct competition with other high-end GTs like the BMW 8 Series, Bentley Continental GT, and Lexus LC.

Draped in Elegance: Design That Dares to Be Different

Visually, the X Gran Coupe and Convertible exude the sophistication and presence expected from a top-tier luxury grand tourer. The low-slung stance, wide proportions, and sharp character lines give them an undeniable road presence.

Genesis has infused an artistic touch into these models by drawing inspiration from nature. The Coupe, finished in a rich green hue, is inspired by Mediterranean olive trees, with intricate leaf-shaped lighting motifs in the door panels. Meanwhile, the Convertible’s maroon-on-blue finish takes cues from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes found in the Italian region of Livorno, blending classic luxury with an organic aesthetic.

Will Genesis Take the Leap?

Despite the undeniable allure of luxury grand tourers, the segment remains niche, with limited mass-market appeal. Many automakers have shied away from investing in such vehicles due to low sales volumes and thin profit margins. However, Genesis has an opportunity to carve a unique space for itself in the high-end GT segment.

If the X Gran Coupe and Convertible make it to production, they could serve as Genesis’ ultimate statement of prestige and craftsmanship—akin to what the Lexus LC did for Toyota’s luxury division. In a world increasingly dominated by SUVs and electric vehicles, Genesis has a chance to create something truly special for purists who still crave the elegance of a grand-touring coupe.

Build It, Genesis—For the Love of the Game

Whether or not these stunning concepts materialize into road-going models remains to be seen. But if Genesis truly wants to establish itself among the world’s top luxury marques, taking the leap with the X Gran Coupe and Convertible might be a risk worth taking—not for profit, but for passion.