Nintendo has officially lifted the curtain on its highly anticipated next-generation console – the Nintendo Switch 2. Revealed through a stylish trailer on January 16, the new console marks a bold evolution of the beloved hybrid device, promising improved hardware, refined design, and exciting features that could set the stage for another generation of Nintendo dominance.

While fans eagerly await more in-depth details during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase on April 2, the initial reveal has already given us plenty to dissect.

A Sleeker, Smarter Design

At first glance, the Switch 2 might seem like a familiar face, but closer inspection reveals a series of thoughtful upgrades. The most noticeable? A larger screen, making gameplay more immersive right out of the box. Though the system brings back the thicker side bezels reminiscent of the original model (rather than the slim OLED variant), the overall display area has grown significantly.

The body of the console also looks more streamlined with a slimmer profile and rounded corners, offering a modern aesthetic and potentially improved ergonomics for handheld players.

Magnetic Joy-Con and Taller Controllers

Perhaps one of the most exciting updates is the redesign of the Joy-Con controllers. Gone are the rail-mounted attachments—instead, the new controllers magnetically snap onto the system, hinting at a more seamless docking experience. These taller Joy-Cons are shaped for better grip and hand support, and Nintendo seems to be teasing improved thumbsticks—possibly using Hall effect technology to reduce drift issues that plagued previous models.

Additional mystery surrounds a new button beneath the Home button, rumored to be the elusive “C” button. While its function remains unknown, speculation points toward expanded capture or control features.

Enhanced Kickstand for Tabletop Versatility

Nintendo has finally addressed a long-standing complaint: the kickstand. The Switch 2 ditches the flimsy strip from the original in favor of a redesigned circular stand. This new structure offers wider reclining angles, ensuring much better support and more flexibility when gaming on a tabletop. Whether you’re playing at a café or on a plane tray table, this upgraded stand seems to make the Switch 2 more adaptable to different environments.

New Port Placement and Improved Docking

One subtle but crucial upgrade comes in the form of connectivity. The Switch 2 now features two USB-C ports, one on the bottom (for docking) and another next to the 3.5mm headphone jack on top. This could open up new accessory options, including headsets or external devices, hinting at a broader peripheral ecosystem.

As expected, the Switch 2 remains dockable, with a new cradle design similar to the OLED model but with improved airflow and raised feet for better heat dissipation.

Looking Ahead: Backward Compatibility and More

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, ensuring that your library of games from the original system won’t go to waste. However, we’re still awaiting confirmation on critical details such as display resolution (rumored 1080p in handheld mode) and whether the console uses LED or OLED technology.

Should You Upgrade?

The Switch 2 is shaping up to be a strong contender in 2025’s gaming lineup. With thoughtful hardware upgrades, quality-of-life improvements, and a clear effort to future-proof the experience, Nintendo’s latest console looks ready to carry the legacy forward.

But with pre-orders expected to sell out fast, and some players holding out for a specs sheet or game lineup confirmation, it may be a while before everyone can get their hands on the future of handheld gaming.