With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 drawing closer, Nintendo fans are buzzing over Switch 2 Editions and free performance patches reviving older games. Titles like Metroid Prime 4, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pokemon Legends Z-A are already confirmed for premium Switch 2 Editions, while several others are getting free upgrades. However, there remains a sizable collection of first-party games that haven’t been confirmed for either – and many of them sorely need performance boosts to reach their full potential.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – A Foggy Misstep

One of the more surprising candidates is Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story. Despite being a flagship release, the game targets 30 FPS and often dips below that. Minor stutters during mini-games are frustrating enough, but a late-game fog effect dramatically worsens performance in crowded areas like Shipshape Island. A simple patch focused on stabilizing the framerate would go a long way in improving the endgame experience.

Xenoblade Series – A Mixed Bag of Needs

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is widely considered one of the most performance-strapped titles in Nintendo’s library. In handheld mode, the game’s resolution drops to a shockingly low 360p, making it look muddy and outdated despite its strong art direction. A resolution and performance patch could breathe new life into the title while players await a possible Definitive Edition.

In contrast, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition runs moderately well, though its resolution occasionally dips. While not as dire as its sequel, it would still benefit from a patch to unlock higher resolution and potentially a 60 FPS mode. Meanwhile, Xenoblade Chronicles X, which already runs well at 30 FPS, has datamined hints of a 60 FPS mode buried in its code, suggesting that Monolith Soft may still have more to offer for Switch 2 upgrades.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Chaos at a Cost

Another standout in need of optimization is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. In single-player, the performance is mostly stable, but in split-screen multiplayer, the frame rate drops severely—sometimes dipping well below 20 FPS during large-scale battles. A performance patch here would enhance the chaotic thrill of combat and make multiplayer sessions far more enjoyable.

Kirby and Pikmin – Smooth Moves Needed

While Kirby and the Forgotten Land is already getting a Switch 2 Edition, its predecessor Kirby Star Allies remains stuck at a shaky 30 FPS. This is particularly disappointing given that earlier 3DS Kirby titles achieved smoother 60 FPS performance. A patch would help Star Allies stand out as a solid 2D experience in its own right.

Pikmin 4, on the other hand, doesn’t struggle with performance but could still benefit from a boost. Its whimsical, detail-rich environments would shine even brighter with smoother 60 FPS gameplay, offering a more fluid and visually impressive experience.

What’s Next?

Nintendo has confirmed that its list of upgraded games is far from final. With datamined clues and increasing fan demand, it’s possible more titles will receive attention as Switch 2 rolls out. As it stands, the above games represent strong candidates for Nintendo’s next wave of performance patches—each one a great game held back by aging tech. Will Nintendo listen to the fans once more? Time—and frame rates—will tell.