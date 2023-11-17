Are you hoping to get a Nintendo Switch OLED before this year’s Black Friday video game sales? You’re in luck since Argos is now offering a fantastic deal that you should definitely take advantage of. Black Friday is in just over a week, but some of the biggest stores in the nation are now offering fantastic gaming bargains, so you don’t even need to wait until then.

This is due to the fact that the UK shop is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition for only £299.99, along with the more conventional White and Neon Blue/Red editions. Even better, a limited selection of free games is available to pair with the system. Therefore, you are essentially receiving the system and a game for ten pounds less than what the console would sell for by itself. Not at all awful.

Which Free Game to Choose?

While there are many other free games to pick from, we think that Metroid Prime Remastered, Bayonetta 3, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are the best. But keep in mind that these titles also have different pricing. If you want to save the most money on a free game, you could pick Fire Emblem Engage, which is presently available for £34.99, or Bayonetta 3 or Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, which are all available for £29.99. Since Sparks of Hopes is just £15.99, it might be wiser to purchase it separately if you’re also passionate about it.

It’s a better idea to search for the OLED model, even if there will probably be offers on the regular Switch versions as well. This device comes with greater internal storage, beginning at 64GB, in addition to the much nicer 7-inch OLED display and a lot superior kickstand for tabletop mode. Of course, we also have fantastic offers on MicroSD cards if you’re wanting to increase your storage.

About Nintendo OLED

Though it wasn’t a huge improvement over the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED is maybe the greatest console in the Switch family. Upon examining the numerous enhancements, it becomes evident why the OLED is a worthy upgrading option, particularly for individuals who primarily utilize mobile devices. On top of the display, the Nintendo Switch OLED boasts improved speakers to make playtime without headphones much more fun. The 7-inch display significantly enhances the console’s optics compared to the LCD panel of prior panels, having excellent blacks and bright colors. Compared to its 2017 equivalent, the console sounds noticeably less tinny overall. The greatest Nintendo Switch games sound better than ever only because of this.

Furthermore, with 64GB of overall storage, the console boasts twice as much capacity as the Nintendo Switch Lite and the original Switch. Even yet, it is still very different from the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which provide quicker storage at a much larger capacity. The Switch includes a Micro SD slot, so you can always grow at a reasonable rate if necessary, even if games for the Switch are often much smaller.