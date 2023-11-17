Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been used in the healthcare sector to improve decision-making and expedite procedures. However, there are worries regarding the purported misuse of an AI system called nH Predict in light of a recent lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare, the biggest health insurance provider in the US. The action, filed in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota, alleges that senior seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans are being unlawfully denied essential health coverage due to a malfunctioning algorithm that supersedes physician decisions.

Credits: arsTECHNICA

The nH Predict Algorithm:

After an acute accident, illness, or incident, individuals on Medicare Advantage Plans can have their post-acute care needs estimated using the nH Predict algorithm, which was created by NaviHealth, a UnitedHealth subsidiary. According to reports, the program uses data from a database that includes medical records from six million people. When NaviHealth case managers enter particular patient data, an AI system based on database-based cases with similar circumstances produces estimations.

Flaws in the Algorithm:

The lawsuit and an investigation by Stat News reveal significant flaws in the nH Predict algorithm. Critics argue that the algorithm does not consider crucial factors such as comorbidities and occurrences during hospital stays, leading to overly restrictive estimates. Patients on Medicare Advantage Plans are entitled to up to 100 days of covered care in nursing homes, but nH Predict often results in payment denials after as little as 14 days.

Patient Impact:

The consequences of the alleged flawed AI algorithm are severe, with patients being prematurely discharged from rehabilitation programs and care facilities. This forces them to deplete their life savings to secure necessary care that should be covered by their insurance plans. Two deceased individuals, whose estates are leading the lawsuit, exemplify the human toll of these AI-based denials, highlighting the struggle faced by many across the country.

Shift in Company Focus:

Since UnitedHealth acquired NaviHealth in 2020, former employees claim a shift in focus from patient advocacy to performance metrics. Statements from UnitedHealth executives, including Patrick Conway, the executive overseeing NaviHealth, suggest a shift towards minimizing post-acute care duration. The lawsuit argues that UnitedHealth should have been aware of the algorithm’s “blatant inaccuracy” based on its high error rate.

Training and Enforcement:

Former employees reveal that case managers at NaviHealth are required to adhere closely to the algorithm’s predictions. Over the past two years, the length-of-stay target for patients in nursing homes has been progressively narrowed, with case managers facing discipline or termination for failing to meet these targets. The lawsuit contends that this enforcement compromises patient care by prioritizing algorithmic predictions over physicians’ judgments.

Company Response:

In response to the allegations, UnitedHealth’s subsidiary, Optum Health, asserts that the nH Predict tool is not used to make coverage determinations but rather as a guide to inform providers, families, and caregivers about the assistance and care a patient may need. The company denies the lawsuit’s merit and vows to defend itself vigorously.

Impact on Patients and Finances:

The lawsuit accuses UnitedHealth and NaviHealth of breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and insurance law violations. It seeks actual damages, damages for emotional distress, disgorgement, and an end to AI-based claims denials. Even for patients who successfully appeal denials, the victory is short-lived as new denials are issued shortly afterward, leaving patients and their families in a perpetual struggle for coverage.

Potential Financial Impact:

While it is unclear how much UnitedHealth saves by using nH Predict, estimates suggest savings in the hundreds of millions annually. This cost-saving approach may come at the expense of patient care and raises ethical concerns about prioritizing financial considerations over the well-being of policyholders.

Conclusion:

The claims made against UnitedHealthcare and its affiliate NaviHealth draw attention to the dangers associated with the healthcare sector’s use of faulty AI algorithms. The case serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to strike a balance between a dedication to patient advocacy and ethical decision-making and technology improvements. As the legal process develops, the case might establish a standard for the appropriate application of AI in healthcare, highlighting the necessity of openness, responsibility, and a patient-centered methodology.