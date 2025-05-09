Nintendo has long been known for under-promising and over-delivering a tradition it seems to be continuing with the much-anticipated release of the Switch 2. In its most recent earnings report, the company surprised some industry watchers by setting a relatively modest sales forecast for the next-generation console, projecting 15 million units sold by March 2026, the end of its fiscal year.

That figure, while impressive in most contexts, came in lower than the 16.8 million units analysts had expected. It’s a move that reflects Nintendo’s signature caution more than any lack of enthusiasm surrounding the Switch 2. If anything, fan demand is through the roof.

Even before its June 5 launch, the Switch 2 has been creating a frenzy among fans. Pre-orders vanished almost immediately upon opening, with resellers snatching up inventory and flipping consoles at inflated prices. Nintendo itself warned that some official pre-orders may not arrive until after launch day, hinting at the scale of the demand tsunami it faces.

In Japan alone, Nintendo reported receiving over 2.2 million applications for pre-orders a number that, by its own admission, “far exceeds our expectations.” That enthusiasm speaks volumes. The original Switch, which debuted in 2017, proved to be a defining moment for the company selling more than 150 million units globally. It not only revived Nintendo’s hardware reputation after the lukewarm Wii U era but also ushered in a new era of hybrid gaming that resonated with players worldwide.

Given that history, it’s no surprise the Switch 2 is generating a similar if not greater level of excitement. So why the conservative estimate?

A Cloud of Uncertainty

Nintendo didn’t elaborate much on its cautious 15 million figure, but several factors seem to be at play most notably, trade policy. Specifically, the specter of new U.S. tariffs under former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has spooked some companies. These tariffs, if enacted, could sharply raise the cost of importing electronic goods, including gaming consoles.

In fact, Nintendo previously delayed taking pre-orders due to this very concern. The company is clearly aware that pricing and the overall cost of gaming is on the minds of consumers. The Switch 2 is already priced at $450, a steep jump from the $299 launch price of the original Switch, which may make some buyers pause, particularly in economically uncertain times.

Still, Nintendo is hedging its bets in typical fashion. Historically, the Kyoto-based company has been known to lowball initial forecasts, only to revise them upward once it gets a better sense of market performance. It’s part prudence, part strategy and it helps avoid the disappointment that can follow lofty expectations.

To put things in perspective, the original Nintendo Switch sold 17.79 million units in its first 13 months. The Switch 2, by all early indicators, is on a comparable trajectory. In that light, 15 million seems less like a lack of ambition and more like a baseline one Nintendo will likely exceed.

But the stakes are high. Nintendo’s recent earnings report also revealed a sharp 30.3% year-over-year decline in hardware sales, a clear sign that the original Switch has reached the twilight of its lifecycle. After nearly eight years on the market, interest has naturally begun to wane, and players are eager for the next chapter.

That makes the Switch 2 launch not just a product release but a pivotal business moment. Nintendo is effectively resetting its hardware clock, betting that its unique approach to gaming blending nostalgia, innovation, and family-friendly charm still holds powerful sway in a market now flooded with high-powered consoles and cloud-based services.

What makes the Switch 2 more than just a hardware update is what it represents emotionally for Nintendo fans. It’s a continuation of a beloved platform that allowed players to bring Zelda, Mario Kart, and Animal Crossing wherever they went whether curled up on a couch or commuting on a train.

Many players grew up with Nintendo, and the company’s consoles are often family heirlooms in their own right. For every unit sold, there’s likely a story behind it a kid’s first gaming system, a bonding session between siblings, or a way for long-distance friends to stay connected.

Nintendo seems to understand this. While analysts crunch numbers and investors look for growth curves, the company is speaking in subtler ways focusing on keeping promises, managing risks, and ensuring its rollout doesn’t disappoint fans.

Despite the modest projection, there’s a quiet confidence in Nintendo’s approach. The initial wave of demand is strong, the brand is trusted, and the gaming community is ready for something new. If history is any guide, the company will exceed expectations maybe not with loud proclamations, but with the kind of consistent charm and quality that made the original Switch a global phenomenon.

And if the 15 million figure ends up being a lowball as many expect Nintendo likely won’t mind. After all, it’s not just about numbers. It’s about delivering joy one console at a time.