Samsung has finally announced the inauguration date for its much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge. The event is set for Monday, May 12 at 8 PM ET and will stream virtually across several platforms, including Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung fans and industry watchers alike have been buzzing about this device ever since it was first teased back in January during CES. Unlike some product announcements that come shrouded in mystery, this time Samsung is being refreshingly direct. Yes, it’s the Galaxy S25 Edge. And yes, it’s going to be slim very slim. As Samsung puts it, the device is designed to “not only set a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but also unlock a new era of growth for the mobile industry.”

That’s quite the claim, especially in a market that has been limping along in recent years. Smartphone sales across the board have plateaued, with users holding onto devices longer and innovation feeling incremental. But the S25 Edge could be poised to shake things up

A Slim Device with Big Features

While we’re still waiting on the full spec sheet, Samsung has dropped a few enticing details. Most notably, the S25 Edge will feature a 200-megapixel main camera the same powerhouse sensor found in its flagship sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s a bold inclusion for a device that’s being marketed largely on its portability and sleek form factor. Samsung is clearly aiming to prove that slim doesn’t have to mean compromised.

And that might be the key selling point here. The S25 Edge is being pitched as a phone that delivers “flagship-level performance with superior portability.” In other words, it’s not just another watered-down “Lite” version or mid-range model wrapped in a fancy chassis. It’s meant to offer serious power in a more comfortable, stylish body — a dream combination for users who want cutting-edge tech without the usual bulk.

The Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t launching into an empty field. Apple is rumored to be working on its own slim flagship, the iPhone 17 Air, slated for release in 2026. But early leaks suggest that Apple’s take might attribute only a single rear camera and a mix of premium and budget components a compromise that Samsung seems determined to avoid.

By contrast, the S25 Edge is setting out to deliver an uncompromised high-end experience. That includes not just the camera, but likely a top-tier processor, AMOLED display, and other premium specs, all in a device that’s designed to be thinner, lighter, and more comfortable to hold than the competition.

One of the big questions surrounding the S25 Edge is its availability particularly in the U.S. While Samsung has officially announced the global inaugurating, rumors have been swirling about a staggered rollout. Some insiders suggest the phone could debut in South Korea first, with other markets including the U.S. seeing a delay.

That said, there’s reason for American customers to be optimistic. Samsung’s U.S. site is already offering a $50 credit to anyone who reserves the phone early, a strong sign that the device will be available stateside sooner rather than later.

Samsung hasn’t shared any official numbers yet, but speculation is rampant. With high-end components and a premium design, the S25 Edge likely won’t come cheap. The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts around $1,200, so a price point somewhere between $999 and $1,099 wouldn’t be surprising. That would still position it slightly below the Ultra while giving it enough breathing room to stand out on its own.

There’s no denying that the smartphone industry could use a shake-up. Innovation in recent years has often felt incremental, and users are increasingly reluctant to shell out $1,000+ every two years for gadgets that don’t feel meaningfully better than what they already have.

Samsung appears to be betting that the S25 Edge could change that narrative. By offering a fresh design and a genuine blend of style and substance, the company hopes to rekindle excitement not just among techies, but among everyday users who’ve been waiting for a phone that actually feels new.

For now, all eyes are on May 12. Whether the Galaxy S25 Edge lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: in a world of lookalike phones, Samsung is aiming to stand out and maybe even bring a little spark back to the smartphone world in the process.