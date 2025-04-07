The excitement surrounding Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 console took a sharp turn in the U.S. after the company announced it would delay preorders due to newly proposed tariffs. The decision has ignited a wave of frustration among fans, many of whom were counting down the days to secure the next-generation device. Although the global release remains set for June 5, 2025, the originally planned April 9 preorder date for American buyers is now off the table.

Nintendo attributed the delay to a need to reevaluate pricing strategies in response to economic pressures—specifically, a new round of import tariffs announced by former President Donald Trump. The news quickly stirred controversy across the gaming community, where reactions ranged from disappointment to outright outrage.

New Tariffs Force a Rethink on Pricing

In a brief but telling statement, Nintendo confirmed that U.S. preorders would not launch as scheduled, citing the uncertain financial impact of the latest trade measures.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company said. Though the global release remains unchanged, this unexpected pause has left American gamers uncertain about how soon they can order the console—or how much they’ll end up paying for it.

The Switch 2 is already set to debut at $449, a price point many fans viewed as steep compared to previous Nintendo releases. Now, with the possibility of increased import costs, some worry the final U.S. price tag could climb above $500.

Manufacturing Shifts Backfire Amid New Trade Rules

Part of the challenge stems from where the Switch 2 is built. In recent years, Nintendo moved much of its console production from China to Vietnam and Cambodia to avoid tariffs previously imposed during Trump’s first term. At the time, it seemed like a smart workaround.

But Trump’s latest tariff proposal, unveiled just days before Nintendo’s announcement, deals a direct blow to those efforts. Vietnam now faces a 46% import tax, while Cambodia is hit even harder with a 49% rate. That shift threatens to increase production costs significantly, forcing Nintendo to reconsider whether it can keep U.S. prices competitive without cutting into profit margins.

Gamers Vent Their Frustration

News of the delay spread quickly online—and so did the backlash. Social media platforms were flooded with posts from gamers angry about the situation. Many placed the blame squarely on Trump and his renewed trade policies.

“Say thank you to the worst president in U.S. history,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “Now it’ll cost a billion dollars, thanks orange man,” referring to Trump with a nickname commonly used online. Some gamers even extended their criticism to Trump supporters, claiming their votes were now directly impacting consumer prices.

“If you’re a U.S. gamer and you voted for Trump (or didn’t vote at all), the Switch 2 pricing and preorder delay is 100% on you,” one frustrated user declared.

The anger wasn’t limited to the gaming world. Some commenters pointed to the broader economic implications, warning that this could be the first of many consumer goods to see price hikes due to shifting tariff policies.

A Ripple Effect on the Horizon

Although the Switch 2 delay is one of the first high-profile disruptions tied to the proposed tariffs, it likely won’t be the last. Industry analysts are already predicting wider consequences for consumer electronics, especially those reliant on overseas manufacturing.

“Get ready because this is only the beginning of everything taking a significant jump in price,” one Reddit user warned. Many echoed that concern, fearing a domino effect that could impact laptops, smartphones, and other tech essentials.

Tariffs, which are essentially taxes on imported goods, often lead to higher retail prices as companies pass on the added cost to customers. In the case of Nintendo, the question now is whether the company will absorb those fees or raise prices—and by how much.

Nintendo Faces a Delicate Balancing Act

For Nintendo, the stakes are high. The U.S. remains one of its largest markets, and any significant disruption could affect overall sales. The company is now caught between two difficult options: raise the price to maintain margins or take a financial hit to avoid alienating American buyers.

Complicating matters further, rivals like Sony and Microsoft are unlikely to adjust their console prices in the immediate future, making a Switch 2 price bump even more noticeable. If Nintendo raises the price too high, it risks losing customers to competitors who can offer better value.

As of now, there’s no word on when U.S. preorders might resume or whether the retail price will stay at $449. Nintendo is expected to issue another update in the coming weeks as it finalizes its pricing strategy for the American market.