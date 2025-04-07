TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. has taken a dramatic turn as President Donald Trump granted the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, a 75-day extension to sell the platform’s U.S. operations. The delay has raised eyebrows in Washington, with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accusing Trump of trying to use TikTok as a tool for political influence ahead of the 2024 election.

Originally facing a ban unless it was sold by last Saturday, TikTok now has extra time—an extension that has triggered a fresh wave of criticism. Companies like Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Blackstone, and Perplexity AI are reportedly exploring bids to acquire TikTok’s American business, but Murphy says there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Murphy Accuses Trump of Political Gamesmanship

Senator Murphy took to X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend, claiming Trump is not simply concerned about national security, but rather attempting to engineer a deal where TikTok ends up in the hands of someone loyal to him. In his blunt post, Murphy accused Trump of orchestrating a “100 percent illegal” strategy to transform the app into a mouthpiece for his “MAGA” movement.

“Trump seems to be biding time to work out a deal where one of his political allies takes over TikTok and turns it into a MAGA propaganda machine,” Murphy posted.

With over 170 million American users, TikTok holds enormous sway over public opinion, especially among younger generations. The idea that the app could be co-opted for political messaging is raising alarm among lawmakers like Murphy, who warns that even after a sale, ByteDance may retain some control—a move that could complicate matters further.

Corporate Interests Draw Attention

At the heart of the controversy are the companies said to be interested in acquiring TikTok. Some of them—such as Amazon and Oracle—have ties to prominent business leaders who have either supported or engaged with Trump politically. Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison, in particular, have drawn criticism for their proximity to Trump’s orbit.

To Murphy and others, this isn’t just a business deal—it’s about the integrity of a platform that plays a major role in shaping public discourse. If TikTok’s new owners align with Trump’s political interests, Murphy fears it could be weaponized ahead of the election.

“What concerns me is not just who buys TikTok, but why they want it,” Murphy said. “This feels less like a national security issue and more like political maneuvering.”

A Deal Entangled in U.S.-China Tensions

The TikTok saga doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It’s deeply intertwined with escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Trump has maintained a hardline stance, imposing steep tariffs—up to 34%—on Chinese goods during his first term, and has shown no signs of backing down during his 2024 campaign.

Chinese officials argue that Trump’s tariffs violate international trade rules and have urged him to reconsider. But Trump insists the tariffs give the U.S. critical leverage, particularly when negotiating sensitive deals like TikTok.

“We have a situation where China may say, ‘We’ll approve a deal if you adjust tariffs,’” Trump said while speaking to reporters on Air Force One. “I’ve used tariffs effectively in the past. Now we’re taking it to a whole new level.”

He also hinted at possibly offering a small reduction in tariffs to secure a deal that keeps TikTok operational in the U.S., suggesting that the platform could be a bargaining chip in wider negotiations with Beijing.

A Strategic Tool or a Political Bargain?

Critics argue that Trump’s handling of TikTok is less about protecting American data and more about using the app as a political and economic pawn. By linking the sale of TikTok to trade concessions and floating the idea of a friendly buyer, Trump opens the door to accusations of backdoor deals and election-year opportunism.

“He’s not protecting Americans,” Murphy said. “He’s trying to rig the game.”

Others worry that if TikTok’s sale is driven by politics rather than policy, it could set a troubling precedent for how tech companies are treated in the U.S. market—especially those with foreign ties.

The Race to Acquire TikTok Heats Up

Despite the controversy, interest in TikTok remains high. Its massive U.S. user base and unmatched reach among younger audiences make it a lucrative prize. In addition to tech giants like Oracle and Microsoft, smaller but fast-growing players like Perplexity AI have entered the race, hoping to secure a slice of the platform’s influence.

Still, with the divestment deadline pushed back and talks mired in political and diplomatic tensions, it’s unclear whether a deal will be reached—and what that deal will look like. Will ByteDance retain partial control? Will a politically connected buyer emerge? And will the app, used for everything from dance videos to political commentary, maintain its independence?