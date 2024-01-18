Nio, a prominent electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced significant discounts on its current models, stirring interest in the EV market. This move comes as Nio prepares to launch its 2024 models in March.

The discounts offered by Nio vary across its model range, including both existing and showroom cars. The ET7, ES7, EC7, and ES8 models, primarily sedans and SUVs, are being offered with a discount of RMB 32,000 (approximately $4,450). For inventory cars older than 120 days, the discount increases to RMB 40,000 (around $5,560). Similarly, the ET5, ET5 Touring, ES6, and EC6 models come with a discount of RMB 24,000, rising to RMB 30,000 for those in stock for over 120 days.

Starting with the ET5 and ET5 Touring models, which were originally priced at RMB 298,000, the potential discounted prices could be as low as RMB 274,000 with the standard RMB 24,000 discount. If the vehicle has been in stock for more than 120 days, the discount increases to RMB 30,000, bringing the price down to around RMB 268,000. These sedans are known for their impressive range, offering 560 km and 530 km respectively for the 75-kWh battery versions.

The SUV models, ES6 and EC6, also see significant price reductions. The ES6, with an original price tag of RMB 338,000, could be available for approximately RMB 314,000 or even RMB 308,000 for the older stock. The EC6, starting at RMB 358,000, might see similar discounted prices, making these models more accessible to a broader audience. With ranges of 490 km and 495 km for their 75-kWh battery versions, these SUVs combine luxury with performance.

Nio’s ET7 sedan, which offers a 530 km range for the 75-kWh battery version and starts at RMB 428,000, could see its price drop to RMB 396,000 or even RMB 388,000, depending on the stock’s age. This makes the ET7, one of Nio’s more advanced and luxurious models, a more attractive option for potential buyers.

The discounts extend to other models in the Nio range as well, like the ES7 and EC7. The ES7, initially priced at RMB 438,000, could be purchased for around RMB 406,000 or RMB 398,000 after the discount. Similarly, the EC7, with a starting price of RMB 458,000, might be available for prices akin to its counterparts. These models, known for their stylish design and range efficiency, offer ranges of 485 km and 490 km for the 75-kWh version.

Lastly, the ES8, Nio’s premium SUV, which starts at RMB 498,000, could be available for RMB 466,000 or RMB 458,000 post-discount. With a range of 465 km for the 75-kWh battery version, the ES8 stands out as a symbol of luxury and technological sophistication in the EV market.

These discounts are not just about clearing inventory; they reflect Nio’s strategy to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving EV market. By making its vehicles more affordable, Nio is likely to attract a wider customer base, especially among those who are environmentally conscious and seeking sustainable transportation options.

Nio has not specified an end date for these discounts, indicating they will be available until the current stock is sold out. The upcoming 2024 models are expected to include technological upgrades, such as the shift from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip to the Snapdragon 8295 chip, enhancing the in-car systems’ responsiveness and capabilities.