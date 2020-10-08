NirogStreet secured $2M in Pre-Series A round

NirogStreet, a Gurgaon based technology-led Ayurveda Platform, has now secured $2 million in Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Wavemaker Partners and Amand Ventures.

The funds will going to be used to strengthening its reach and offering to the Ayurveda doctor by offering an engaging technology platform.

Ram N Kumar, Founder, NirogStreet, said,

“As a B2B2C technology-enabled and doctor-led platform, we are consistently streamlining the supply chain of Ayurvedic services and medicine, transforming it into a proper healthcare system by engaging and empowering Ayurveda doctors and clinics to create an experience that patients can trust.”

“The recent investment will be employed to strengthen the technology platform and strengthen the supply chain to ensure delivery of quality medicines to Ayurveda doctors and clinics,” Ram N Kumar added.