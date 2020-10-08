Monet Networks secured $500,000 from SenseAI Ventures

Monet Networks, an AI-powered data analytics startup founded by the Anurag, has now secured $500000 in a bridge funding round backed by the SenseAI Ventures.

The startup said that it will now going to use the new funds to create new applications for sectors such as gaming and online education.

The startup has already deployed its technology in the media industry and has customers such as Warners Brothers, HBO Europe, NBC Universal, Viacom CBS, etc.

Commenting on the investment, Rahul Agarwalla, Managing Partner, SenseAI, said,

“We are excited to partner with Anurag and join him in Monet’s journey to revolutionise consumer insights and personalisation in TV, OTT, politics, education, and beyond.”