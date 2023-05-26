Nishant Patel shares insights on Implementing AI in B2B Furniture Industry

Nishant Patel, a leading digital marketing expert with over a decade of experience, shared some insights in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to help B2B furniture brands improve their digital marketing strategies.

“AI is revolutionizing the digital marketing landscape,” said Patel. “It can automate tasks, personalize content, and target ads more effectively. This can help B2B furniture brands reach their target audience more efficiently and improve their return on investment.”

Patel has a proven track record of success in the digital marketing industry. He has worked with a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and startups. He is also a frequent speaker at industry events and has been a guest lecturer and has spoken at TEDx Mumbai. Patel is quite optimistic about this new wave of AI tools.

“I am excited to learn and implement AI in the day-to-day processes of an ongoing business which helps them improve efficiency and grow their reach via digital media. AI adds a boost to the marketing process,” said Patel. “I believe that AI is the future of digital marketing, and I am committed to helping my clients stay ahead of the curve. Tools like Google Bard, ChatGPT and portals like futurepedia.io are some of the best resources one can use to implement AI”

About Nishant Patel:

Nishant Patel is a leading digital marketing expert with over a decade of experience. He is the founder of IndieOpus, a travel and food blog, and he personally consults brands on their digital media upgrades.

Nishant Patel is committed to helping his clients stay ahead of the curve by providing them with the latest AI-powered solutions. “A recent study by eMarketer found that AI will be used by 70% of all digital marketers by 2023. It can also be used to automate tasks such as content creation, social media management, and email marketing. AI can also be used to personalize content and target ads more effectively. AI can help businesses save time and money, and it can also help them improve their results” said Nishant Patel

He also mentioned some benefits of using AI in marketing such as – Increased efficiency: AI can automate tasks that would otherwise be time-consuming and labor-intensive. This can free up marketers to focus on more strategic initiatives. Improved personalization: AI can personalize content and target ads more effectively. This can help businesses reach their target audience more efficiently and improve their return on investment. Increased insights: AI can be used to analyze large amounts of data to gain insights into customer behavior. This information can be used to improve marketing campaigns and make better business decisions.

We asked Nishant ‘How to Get Started with AI in Digital Marketing?

Identify the tasks that can be automated with AI.

Research AI-powered tools and solutions.

Implement AI-powered solutions into your marketing campaigns.

Monitor the results and make adjustments as needed.

Patel believes that AI is the future of digital marketing, and he is committed to helping his clients stay ahead of the curve by providing them with the latest AI-powered solutions – Said Nishant Patel. He regularly shares multiple tools and tips on using Ai via his instagram channel: @IndieOpus

Website:

linkfly.to/NishantPatel

