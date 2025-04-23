In a move that caught many industry observers off guard, Nissan has unveiled its first-ever electrified pickup truck — the Frontier Pro — at Auto Shanghai 2025. While it shares the “Frontier” name with Nissan’s popular mid-size truck in North America, the new electrified model is an entirely different beast, designed and developed specifically for the Chinese market with potential global reach.

Developed jointly with Nissan’s local partner Dongfeng, the Frontier Pro is based on the newly introduced Dongfeng Z9 platform and brings bold styling, serious performance credentials, and an array of cutting-edge features to the table.

Plug-In Power Meets Traditional Muscle

Unlike Nissan’s e-Power vehicles that rely on a gasoline engine to generate electricity for a fully electric drivetrain, the Frontier Pro is a true plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). It features a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a transmission-integrated electric motor. Together, they generate an eye-popping 402+ horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque — performance figures that would rival even full-size pickups.

Despite its muscle, the truck also offers a respectable electric-only range of 84 miles (135 km) under the optimistic CLTC cycle, thanks to its as-yet-unspecified battery pack. The vehicle includes multiple driving modes — from electric-only cruising to 4High, 4Low, Performance, and Snow modes — giving it serious off-road and utility credibility.

A Big, Bold Presence

Dimensionally, the Frontier Pro is larger than the D41-generation Frontier currently sold in the U.S. Measuring 217.3 inches in length, 77.1 inches in width, and 76.7 inches in height with a 130-inch wheelbase, it rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 265/65 tires. This puts it closer to full-size territory than traditional mid-size pickups, and its brawny proportions hint at its heavy-duty capability.

Weighing between 5,511 to 5,600 pounds (2,500–2,540 kg), the truck is no lightweight, but it’s backed by a solid chassis with independent double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear setup. An electromechanical rear differential lock further enhances its go-anywhere potential.

High-Tech Interior and Utility Features

Step inside, and the Frontier Pro’s rugged exterior gives way to a tech-forward, almost luxurious cabin. A 14.6-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, complemented by a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Optional features include ventilated and massaging front seats, a premium touch more commonly seen in luxury sedans.

The pickup also features a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system with a 6 kW output — ideal for powering tools, camping equipment, or even home appliances directly from the bed-mounted outlet.

Global Aspirations, U.S. Doubts

While the Frontier Pro is designed with China in mind, Nissan has confirmed its intention to roll out the model in additional global markets. However, due to high tariffs — particularly the U.S. “Chicken Tax” on imported pickups — the hybrid truck is unlikely to hit American roads anytime soon.

Still, the unveiling of the electrified Frontier Pro marks a significant moment for Nissan and the broader truck segment. With consumer interest in electrified utility vehicles growing globally, the move signals Nissan’s readiness to compete in this evolving space.