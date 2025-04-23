Users around the globe are increasingly opting for MKV to preserve Blu-ray movies in their original quality. In stark contrast to DVDs, Blu-ray discs can buffer you from compression artifacts. However, Blu-rays can unlock their full potential only when high-end displays support them. In this guide, we introduce three powerful Blu-ray Ripper software that can effortlessly convert standard, 3D, and 4K Blu-rays with lossless quality. Converting Blu-ray to MKV reduces file size while ensuring seamless playback across various devices.

Below, we have assembled a collection of free and paid options that can help convert Blu-ray to MKV:

How to Convert Blu-ray to MKV with DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper

Windows and Mac users can bank on DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper to rip videos in more than 1000 formats. It will enable you to enjoy lossless ripping while bypassing different copy protections. Designed for home theater enthusiasts, it preserves lossless video and high-quality audio while offering video compression for mobile playback. A built-in video editor and NVIDIA AI Enhancer allow customization and upscaling to HDR10. Additionally, it removes Cinavia protection, delivering clean, lossless audio.

Pros:

Undertake the multitasking mode to convert Blu-ray to MKV .

It offers users information on video codec, resolution, and quality.

External subtitles can be added to the video in SRT or ASS format.

It can rip both 2D & 3D Blu-ray discs to various formats.

DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper can remove disc copy protection automatically, including old and latest variants.

The Blu-ray files can be edited further by cropping, trimming and adding watermarks.

Cons:

You cannot get any technical support in the trial version.

Steps to Rip Blu-ray to MKV with DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper

Step 1: Launch DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper

Start by launching the software and going to the Ripper module. If you are planning to rip Blu-ray to MKV, then you will have to insert that Blu-ray disc. There is also an option to add an ISO file or folder from your device’s local storage by hitting the Add button.

Step 2: Choose MKV Format

Go to the Profile Switcher and select the Format tab. Here, you can choose MKV as the result format.

Step 3: Start Conversion

Once you have completed the settings, select the destination folder for the output file. Finally, click on Start to begin Blu-ray to MKV conversion.

How to Convert Blu-ray to MKV Free with MakeMKV

Want to convert Blu-ray to MKV without compromising on the quality? Try out MakeMKV which supports AACS/BD+ protected discs. It can preserve the metadata of the files post-conversion. The software provides a 30-day free trial to understand its features in detail.

Pros:

The cross-platform tool to rip Blu-ray to MKV is available for Linux, Windows & macOS.

Users can be guaranteed a 1:1 copy as MakeMKV retains the original frame rate and resolution.

Simple operations make it perfect for users of all skill levels.

Cons:

Users often complain of slow conversion speed.

MakeMKV lacks the advanced editing features of its peer tools.

Steps to Rip Blu-ray to MKV with MakeMKV

Step 1: Install MakeMKV

Start by installing and launching MakeMKV. Next, you will have to insert the Blu-ray disc. The software will automatically detect and load the media.

Step 2: Select Titles

Once the file has been loaded, you can choose subtitles, audio tracks, and titles to include in the final file.

Step 3: Choose The Output Folder

You will see the “Output Folder” section on the right side. Navigate to the same and click on the icon to choose the destination path where your file will be stored.

Step 4: Start the Ripping Process

In the final steps, you can convert Blu-ray to MKV by hitting the “Make MKV” button.

How to Convert Blu-ray to MKV with HandBrake

You can rip non-protected Blu-ray to MKV and an array of other formats such as WebM, MP4, etc using HandBrake. This free-of-cost utility comes with pre-configured presets. You can also benefit from its flexible output customization and video filtering. Users can adjust quality, select audio tracks and subtitles, and apply filters for enhanced output. There are multiple built-in device presets that you can choose as per your device and improve your encoding experience.

Pros:

This open-source tool to convert Blu-ray to MKV is free to use.

An array of customization choices can provide professional-grade results to users.

HandBrake can run on Windows, Linux, & Mac operating systems.

Cons:

Users often complain of slow conversion speed.

Novice users might find the interface of HandBrake complicated.

Steps to Rip Blu-ray to MKV with Handbrake

Step 1: Launch The Software

Install and launch HandBrake. Post this, insert your Blu-ray disc into your system, and add the files you want to convert by hitting the “Open Source” button.

Step 2: Select The Titles and Chapters You Want to Rip

The Blu-ray content will load eventually. Next, you must choose the chapters and titles you wish to convert.

Step 3: Configure Output Settings

You will be presented with different output formats and need to choose MKV.

Step 4: Initiate the Conversion

In the last step, you can start the Blu-ray to MKV conversion by hitting the “Start Encode” button.

Conclusion

We have mentioned three top-performing Blu-ray to MKV converters today. Each of these rippers comes with a unique set of advantages. However, DVDFab Blu-ray ripper stands out from its peers with a holistic set of features that can make conversion easy for people of all skill levels.