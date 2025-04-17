In an exciting development for SUV enthusiasts, Nissan has confirmed strong internal momentum behind bringing back one of its most iconic off-roaders — the Xterra. While an Xterra-inspired EV has already been greenlit for production, Nissan executives are now openly talking about resurrecting the gas-powered original in all its rugged glory.

A Cult Classic Returns?

Discontinued in 2015, the Nissan Xterra developed a cult following thanks to its no-frills, go-anywhere appeal. Now, with a nationwide boom in demand for burly, off-road capable SUVs, Nissan is finally re-evaluating the Xterra’s place in its lineup. Speaking at the New York International Auto Show, Nissan USA’s Head of Product Planning, Ponz Pandikuthira, revealed that plans are actively underway to bring back the beloved model.

“We want to bring an Xterra back, we’re working very closely on it,” said Pandikuthira. “Xterra stood for something, and that’s why it was so successful. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.”

Passion Project for Nissan Leadership

Pandikuthira isn’t the only one championing the Xterra’s return. Vinay Shahani, Nissan USA’s Head of Sales and Marketing — and a former Xterra brand manager — is equally enthusiastic about its comeback.

“Vinay is a huge fan, I’m a huge fan, we’re trying to find a way to do it,” Pandikuthira added. “It’s got to be rugged, it’s got to be capable, and we think there’s a very good way to do this.”

For Shahani, the project carries personal significance. His connection to the Xterra dates back to earlier stages of his career, and he’s long believed the vehicle has unfinished business.

“It’s just an iconic vehicle,” said Shahani. “When you add it to the lineup we have today, it kind of rounds us out.”

Not an EV Replacement — A True Off-Roader

While Nissan has recently teased an Xterra-inspired electric SUV tailored for urban dwellers with weekend adventure plans, the company is clear that this EV isn’t a replacement for the real thing. The upcoming EV is aimed at a younger, city-based demographic. In contrast, the new Xterra — if approved — will stay true to its roots: rugged, capable, and ready for the trail.

“It’s probably not ideal to bring an EV to replace that,” Pandikuthira clarified. “We’ve got a plan in place for a slightly bigger, tougher vehicle for those who truly want to relive the old Xterra experience.”

Filling a Gap in Nissan’s Lineup

The return of the Xterra would strategically bolster Nissan’s SUV portfolio. The brand has made strides with models like the Pathfinder and Rogue, but it still lacks a true, body-on-frame off-roader in the midsize space. With competitors like Ford reviving the Bronco and Toyota updating the 4Runner, Nissan sees a clear opportunity.

Shahani noted that consumer demand for the Xterra hasn’t faded; it’s only grown louder. “The second most common question I get on social media is, ‘When is the Xterra coming back?’ The first is for the GT-R,” he said with a smile.

Not If, But When?

While Nissan has yet to officially confirm a production timeline, both Pandikuthira and Shahani are optimistic. Their passion for the Xterra is clear, and if they can build a strong business case, the rugged SUV could hit the road once again in the coming years.

For now, fans will need to stay tuned. But one thing is certain: Nissan is listening, and the Xterra is closer to a comeback than ever before.