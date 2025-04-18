For fans hoping for a third generation of Audi’s beloved R8 supercar, the dream has officially stalled. Kjell Gruner, the newly appointed CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, has confirmed there are currently no plans to revive the iconic mid-engine sports car, marking a definitive end to Audi’s halo ICE (internal combustion engine) performance machine, for now.

No Room for a New R8 in the Current Market

Speaking to journalists at the 2025 New York Auto Show, Gruner addressed questions about the R8’s future. “It’s a product portfolio discussion—what’s viable in the market,” he said. “A mid-engine, internal combustion engine vehicle, I don’t see that on the roadmap.”

The decision is a strategic one, reflecting not just the automotive industry’s broader shift toward electrification but also the changing tastes of a performance-driven audience. Gruner’s comments make it clear that traditional supercars powered by gas engines are becoming harder to justify within the evolving priorities of the Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and others.

A Supercar Legacy That Shaped a Brand

Introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 took the world by storm. Armed with a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the R8 combined everyday usability with exotic performance. It was soon upgraded with a roaring Lamborghini-sourced V10, solidifying its place in supercar history.

A second-generation model arrived in 2015, bringing sharper styling and improved performance, but dropped the beloved manual transmission, to the dismay of purists. The final R8 rolled off the production line in 2023, and with no successor in sight, the era has quietly ended.

Volkswagen Still Committed to Performance, Just in Different Shapes

Though the R8 is gone, performance enthusiasts still have reasons to stay loyal to the VW Group. Gruner emphasized the company’s commitment to enthusiast favorites like the Golf GTI and Golf R, even as sales took a hit in early 2025.

“The US market is not a hatchback market,” Gruner admitted. “SUVs are now cool, they can do pretty much everything a customer wants. Hatchbacks will never be huge here, but they’re important to our brand’s identity.”

Indeed, the German automaker is doubling down on its hot hatch heritage despite shifting market trends. With refreshed 2025 models now arriving on American shores, VW hopes the dip in sales, down 21.6% for the GTI and 37.6% for the Golf R, will be temporary.

The Road Ahead: Electric Performance and Strategic Focus

With the R8 off the table and hatchbacks facing pressure from crossovers and SUVs, Volkswagen’s future performance identity may lean heavily on electrification. Audi has already begun transitioning its performance portfolio to electric, with vehicles like the e-tron GT showing that thrill and sustainability can coexist.

As supercar buyers await the next big thing, it seems clear the future won’t be about reviving old legends, but about writing new ones. For now, those longing for a new R8 may need to look toward the electric horizon.