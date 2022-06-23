Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, explains why he stopped trading.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share why he stopped trading stocks actively and how wealth can not make up for bad health.

In a series of tweets, Kamath revealed that he believes his brother and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is a better trader among the two. He further said that Zerodha is by far the biggest trade of his life.

“I get asked often, why stop trading? Trading isn’t just trading stocks, It’s trading your time and efforts to do things, where the risk to reward is most in your favor.

While I have stopped trading stocks actively, @zerodhaonline is by far the biggest trade of my life.” Zerodha CEO wrote on Twitter.

Nikhil Kamath is a much better trader than me. When we started, the idea was he would trade & I attempt to build Zerodha. If it didn’t work, I’d get back to trading. It did & Nik continues trading full-time. His trading profits the first 2yrs is how we could build without VCs.” he added.

Started 12 years ago by the Kamath brothers in Bengaluru, Zerodha is now India’s largest stockbroker.

About investing and Insurance

Apart from enabling Indians to invest through Zerodha, he said that they are using most of their personal and business success to back entrepreneurs. “We started Rainmatter in 2016 to help grow the capital market ecosystem by working with startups & doing whatever to help them. It’s a bit clichéd but wealth can’t make up for bad health. We also partner with startups working to help Indians make healthier choices,” he said

Kamath gave credit to free & open-source software (FOSS) projects & companies, but our tech team also open sources all learnings & many internal projects,” he added.

Interestingly, the young entrepreneur doesn’t have a term insurance plan which is often regarded as a must-have.

“I don’t have term insurance because I have savings set aside to cover my dependents, which I cannot touch. This was possible only because I got supremely lucky, otherwise, almost everyone needs a term plan to ensure the dependents are protected,” he said.