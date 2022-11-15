Nominees For The Game Awards 2022 Have Been Revealed

The Game Awards is an annual event to honor the best in video games. It is organized by Geoff Keighley, it takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8th and will be available with a live audience at full capacity. The Game Awards is an annual video game award show that recognizes accomplishments from the previous year.

It was established by Geoff Keighley in 2014 and has been held every year since then. Early today the team Geoff Keighley put out the official nominations for this year’s awards also announcing that voting is now open. Nominations at The Game Awards 2022 were as follows:-

Game Of The Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Games For Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

MARVEL SNAP

Tower of Fantasy

Best VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Best Role-Playing

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best SIM/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Most Anticipated

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of The Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Innovation In Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

The voting is now open here and will stay open till December.