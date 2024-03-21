The next Nothing phone, the Special Edition Nothing Phone 2a’s design, will be getting a new design created by the fans; here is how you can submit your design. Carl Pei’s Nothing is among the rising smartphone brands that have been gaining a lot of traction in the smartphone markets, especially within the Indian smartphone market, and encapture the markets within the midrange markets; we have the Nothing Phone 2a making its way to launch.

It’s been a short time since we got to see Nothing Phone 2a making its way to launch. Although the smartphone launch’s success didn’t work well for Nothing, as many consumers who bought the smartphone have noticed a lot of software glitches, yes, Nothing has worked on releasing the software patches for these glitches with the Nothing OS 2.5.4.

As Nothing has been working towards making their smartphone even perfect with every new smartphone, now we have Carl Pei taking the attention of smartphone lovers.

The maker of the Nothing posted a new post on the Nothing Community, sharing a “Community Edition,” possibly hinting at a special edition for the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone where the best design taken from the Community contest will be chosen!

Nothing announces Community Contest for designing the following Special Edition Phone 2a

The new Community Contest has been kicked off between the NOthing community, where now all the Nothing members can submit their uniquely created design, and the best one chosen will be the one that will be making its way to the next Nothing Phone 2a special edition smartphone.

Is Nothing working for a Special Edition Phone for Phone 2a?

Before the emergence of Nothing as a brand, Carl Pei also had a name for the success of OnePlus, and as you already know, OnePlus is a branch known for its marketing tactics. We would say that this is the same with Nothing, where the brand is not trying to win by amazing specification and design, but the primary focus is on “winning the fan base.”

And YES! So far, it does work out for Nothing! And with this Community Content, where hints suggest that the special Eiditon phone will be called Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, it adds up to a combination of marketing and winning the fan base by giving the fans a chance to go with their favorite design for the new smartphone.

Nothing has released a marketing teaser for the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Smartphone on their YouTube, giving all the details you need to know about submitting your favorite desing to Notihng; you can watch the video down below:

In the video you can see all the details be it from Carl Pei explaining about everything involved in creation of a smartphone to making a new design changes. You can checkout the video to know mroe details.

Will Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition have specification changes?

There is no official update sharing the specification changes for the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition.

However, creating a new complete phone out of scratch requires a lot of time, effort, and changes, and It may take a little bit of time to launch a phone with entirely different specs.

So yes, on the safer side, we would say that the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, or let’s call it Special Edition, will be coming with the same specs internally but different designs externally, making them unique in terms of design to huge extend.

That’s all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition smartphone.