Players go on a retrofuturistic journey through deserted exomoons in Lethal Company. It emphasises exploration, survival, and strategy while providing the ideal balance of danger and reward. The game has quite a following despite the fact that your only options are to kill monsters and gather scrap.

A passionate modding community for Lethal Company has produced some incredible mods to enhance the core game. They’ve even made it possible for users to use the Boombox feature of the game to play their own music. Players can reduce the level of terror in Lethal Company by installing and using the Boombox Controller mod, which can be done with the help of this guide.

How to Put the Boombox Mod in Place

One special in-game item is the Boombox, which plays music to divert monsters. Only five tracks are cycled through by the Boombox in the base game. Players can use the Boombox Controller mod to play any music by uploading a specific URL to SoundCloud, YouTube, or even downloading MP3 files.

It is advised that users create a backup copy of the game before installing any mods so they have a fallback in case something goes wrong. The Boombox Controller mod by KoderTeh is available for download on the Thunderstore website. You can install it using a mod manager or download it manually.

Players must extract the zip files and move them into the folder containing their game files after downloading the most recent version of the Boombox Controller mod. Players can locate Lethal Company in their Steam library, do a right-click on it, choose Manage, and then choose Browse Local Files to accomplish this. Once all the mod files have been pasted, users can start the game and experiment with the new Boombox.

How the Boombox Mod Is Used

Via the in-game chat window, players can type the following commands to have the music immediately upload and sync to the Boombox.

To read all commands, type /bhelp. To play any music, use /bplay. To adjust the Boombox volume, type /bvolume.

Players only need to click the left mouse button to activate the boombox. Disabling the boombox’s power consumption is another awesome feature of the Boombox Controller hack. The boombox may play for an endless amount of time with this mod; normally, it has a battery life of 5 minutes and 47 seconds.

The mod’s requirement to be installed on all crew members in order for them to hear the music being broadcast is the only downside. While Lethal Company will undoubtedly require teamwork, some of the tension can be released and the film becomes less terrifying with the addition of unique music.