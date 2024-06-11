CMF, the fun and colorful tech brand that launched a whole range of electronics recently announced their first ever smartphone! The first phone is called the CMF Phone 1. As for the benefits of this phone, we got to take a look at what it looks like from the back side through a photo that just surfaced. It looks really cool!

The back of the CMF Phone 1 is painted in one of CMF’s favorite bright colors that they also see when using other fun tech accessories they sell. Just watching it makes you smile broadly and feel filled with joy and satisfaction. I hope they really have more choices on the color to select from. Oh, that would be so special!

The Starting Price Revealed!

There are also many talks being made regarding the pricing of the CMF Phone 1 that is going to be launched for the people of India. Going by the current trend, it appears the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space will cost around ₹19,999. However the fact is that most of the tech brands do provide offers and couvisions so the effective price we have to pay shall lie somewhere around ₹17,000-18,000. That one seems so much better now, does it not?

Powerful Features

As the first Mobile Innovation, the CMF Phone 1 is targeting the affordable smartphones section, yet it also has a lot to offer. This is opined to work on a Dimensity 7300 which is a powerful and fast processor. This is because the smartphone will be released with the new Android 14 operating system installed and feature support for 33W fast charging of the 5000 mAh battery. This way you have the ability to use your appliance for hours without plugging it very often!

It is important to understand the differences that this particular CMF phone has from the other phones available in the market.

While other CMF smartphones like the Nothing Phone (2a) come with cool futuristic Glyph LED lights at the back, the CMF Phone 1 will not have such features to make its production costs drop while maintaining its prices comparatively lower. However, it could offer similar 6.67-inches OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera, 16MP selfie camera, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a removable plastic back as other CMF phone models.

An Exciting New Option

This makes it quite possible that the CMF Phone 1 could turn out to be a new exciting smartphone choice in India if it manages to deliver on what the leaks and rumours are suggesting in terms of the pricing and the performance. Oh, it’s so bright, the newest options and the price that is not that high makes you want to take it!

This is quite exciting and I look forward to get more detailed information and perhaps the official unveiling of the CMF Phone 1 in India. Just the thought of it makes me smile in child-like fashion wondering if this could be a budget phone that does not have to compromise on design or performance. Probably, thanks to CMF, shopping via a smartphone might become as simple and enjoyable as a game!