Prepare yourself for the latest information regarding the soon to be launched OnePlus 13. If you are the kind of person who loves to take pictures and love capturing everything that you see, then this new phone might be perfect for you. That brings us into what is believed to improve the OnePlus 13’s camera experience even further.

Triple Camera Fun

First things first, OnePlus is not changing the camera formula of the 13 series and going for the triple camera setup. But don’t begin to think that it is just the same old thing. And that is why there are some juicy changes arriving soon, especially with regard to the ultrawide and zoom cameras.

In the context of time, the main star remains the same.

The primary camera is remaining in tact. There is no change in OnePlus phone cameras; OnePlus will retain the 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor from the OnePlus 12. Well, if it hasn’t been broken in the first place, there is no reason anything should be done to it. This sensor has been already tested, and it seems that it can offer quite a reliable performance, which is good news.

New Friends Join To the Party

And now, ladies and gentlemen, the best part is yet to come. The ultrawide and zoom cameras are also procuring new sensors. According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 13 will reportedly include the Sony IMX882, a 50MP sensor. This sensor is already use in some mid-range phones, and it is available in the OnePlus Ace 3V in China and the POCO F6. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 was equipped with an Olympus 64Mp Omnivision OV64B sensor for the 5x optical zoom lens and a 48Mp Sony IMX581 sensor for the ultrawide lens. Thus, it must be quite a shift!

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom

Thus, OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with the same 3x zoom with the help of new sensors. Think how cool it is to walk with your friend in the park and being able to ‘zoom’ and capture every single expression of comical look on your face. That is the kind of magical business we are getting into here.

What About the Pictures?

Like other high-end phones, the OnePlus 12 was an excellent camera phone but in well-lit conditions. I don’t expect the color accuracy to gain any extra boost in the OnePlus 13; let’s hope it excels in all lighting conditions though. Fingers crossed!

As far as the cameras are concerned, it indeed appears that Nokia is thinking about undergoing a new look as well.

Information on the existence of a new and improved camera array has also circulated around online communities. Thus, an offset design could be replaced by a more unified round opening that accommodates the cameras. It might also make the back of the phone sleek and stylish in this new form factor as well.

When Can We Look Forward To It?

One would actually be surprised that the OnePlus 13 is not yet on the markets as it is still several months away. This is for sure – the big reveal is yet to come, or rather to happen in December, at least in China. Oh well, we have some time then until something reminds us it is still on the way, but at least there will be more rumors and leaks to look forward to!

Wrapping It Up

The OnePlus 13 is ready to be a phenomenal upgrade which will be most noticeable for photography enthusiasts. Whether this phone will be a success or not is yet to be seen, more features including the ultrawide and zoom cameras sensors, new look and feel, and the reliable primary camera make this product a worthy contender.

We hope to have even more for you in the coming weeks as we near the October release date.