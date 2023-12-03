Carl Pie’s Nothing has announced a huge permanent price discount for their new flagship, the Nothing Phone 2, within the Indian smartphone markets, bringing down the price to a huge extent that now even more buyers will be able to afford to buy a flagship premium smartphone for a pocket-friendly steal deal.

It’s not a sale or anything, but it’s Nothing’s initiative to announce the permanent price slash, something we have never found in common with other smartphone makers.

Now, the real question is whether buying Nothing Phone 2 in 2023 or even, let’s say, in 2024 real worth the money you spend? Well, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:

Nothing Phone 2 Now Selling for Permanent Price Slash

Rumors about the new midrange phone, the Nothing Phone 2a, and the announcement of cutting the price have surprised many fans.

Only some fans who bought the handsets shared their disappointment over the decision, as this is not the first time Nothing announced a permanent price slash.

Regarding the new revised pricing, the Nothing Phone 2’s pricing has been cut by Rs. 5000 for all the variants.

This means that the base variant, which comes with 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB storage, will now be sold for Rs. 39,999 after a price slash from its original price of Rs. 44,999. If you are focusing on the mid variant with 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage, even that variant is now selling for Rs. 44,999, bringing down its price from Rs. 49,999.

If you are striving for more RAM and storage, you can go with 12GB of RAM combined with 512GB of storage, now selling for Rs. 49,999, bringing down the price from Rs. 54,999.

The new smartphone pricing brings the phone price to as low as below Rs. 40,000, even if you have noticed that the top variant pricing has decreased to just Rs. 50,000.

Nothing Phone 2 – Specification and Features

Let’s start with the specification and feature side. To give you a glimpse, you will get all the features you need and expect from a flagship phone.

On the front side, you will get a widely spread 6.7-inch screen supporting a FULL HD resolution, and it’s an LTPO OLED Panel with adaptive brightness support, changing its refresh rate frequently between 1Hz and 120Hz.

That was on the front side; if you move to the hood inside, you will get the power-packed and 4NM built Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, also powered with the Adreno 730 GPU.

Nothing Phone 2 also comes with a flagship camera where on the rear side you will be getting a duo housed camera with a 50MP primary sensor which comes with a where on the rear side,

IMX 890 sensor and also offers Optical Image Stabilization.

Nothing Phone 2 also comes with an Ultra Wide-angle sensor, which is a 50MP sensor and offers a 32MP sensor on the front side. Nothing Phone 2 also shines with its amazing LED strips under the clear rear panel that make up the Glyph interface.

Moving to the battery and charging side, the smartphone packs a bigger 4700 mAh battery, which can be charged with a faster 45W wired charging combined with a 5W Qi Wireless charging.

Conclusion – Worth Buying?

The smartphone comes with a whole set of features you can expect from a premium smartphone. From the flagship gen cameras to the processor and even the high-quality display, the main part about the phone is its DESIGN, which is where it really shines!