Those looking for a high-end mid-range smartphone have long favored Samsung’s Galaxy A series. The usage of plastic frames is one area, nevertheless, where the Galaxy A series has fallen behind rival models. This may soon change, though, as a recent rumor indicates that in 2024, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 may potentially replace their plastic frames with metal ones.

The Galaxy A35’s design is expected to be more in line with Samsung’s top models, as hinted by leaked renderings of the device. The Infinity-O display on the Galaxy A35, which houses the front-facing camera behind a notch, is one significant improvement. The U-shaped cutout found on earlier versions is eliminated.

Metal Frames for the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55

The source of the rumor is an X tipster with a passable reputation. The source claims that Samsung will stop using plastic frames on these mid-range smartphones. It’s possible that metal frames will be included with the Galaxy A55 and A35.

What this Means for Users?

If this is the case, these gadgets’ appearance and feel will be immediately improved. Customers who had been hoping that Samsung would make this adjustment for a while would be happy about it, especially in light of the fact that there had previously been Galaxy A series phones with metal frames.

Other Upgrades for the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55

For consumers looking for a high-end mid-range smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy A series has long been a popular option. The next Galaxy A35 and A55 are expected to carry on this tradition. These gadgets are even more enticing because of various additional enhancements, in addition to the welcome inclusion of metal frames.

1. Improved Performance with the Exynos 1480 Chipset

The new Exynos 1480 processor, which offers a significant performance gain over its predecessor, is at the core of the Galaxy A35 and A55. The AMD RDNA2-based GPU that this chipset is partnered with ensures fluid graphics performance for even the most taxing activities.

2. Better Capabilities for the Camera

Although the Galaxy A35 and A55’s camera specifications are still pending official confirmation, there are speculations circulating that they will be markedly better than their predecessors. Higher-resolution sensors, better low-light performance, and new camera capabilities that make taking amazing pictures and movies easier than before are all things we can anticipate.

3. A Complete Upgrade

For the Galaxy A35 and A55, the metal frames are only the beginning. These smartphones are even more alluring to anyone looking for a high-end mid-range smartphone experience because of their abundance of updates. When the Galaxy A35 and A55 are released in 2024, they will undoubtedly be popular due to their strong chipset, plenty of RAM, the newest software, and enhanced cameras.

When to Expect the New Galaxy A Series Devices

Soon after revealing the Galaxy S24 lineup in January of next year, Samsung is anticipated to launch the new Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy A35 and A55 appear to be substantial improvements over their predecessors overall. Those looking for a high-end mid-range smartphone experience will find these handsets much more enticing due to their metal frames, updated processor, and other improvements.

As of now, as we mentioned, the Korean based giant is working on the development of their new flagship for the coming year, the Galaxy S24 series including, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Are you excited for the new premium A series smartphone for the coming year? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.