Nothing Phone (2) with Transparent Desing to launch this Summer 2023

The year 2023 has been an exciting year for smartphone technology enthusiasts as it has brought us a wave of new innovations and advancements. Many smartphone manufacturers have been striving to bring the latest and most powerful devices to their users. But, if you’re someone who was a fan of the first-ever launched glyph interface smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), then we have some exciting news for you. Nothing, the ex-OnePlus CEO, is bringing something new to the market – the Nothing Phone (2).

With so many leaks and rumors swirling around about the new Nothing Phone (2), many fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. If you’re in the market for a premium smartphone this year, you might want to take a closer look at this one. In this article, we’ll cover all the latest news, leaks, and rumors about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

Latest Launch Details

According to reports, the wait for the Nothing Phone (2) won’t be long as the smartphone is expected to launch this summer. However, there hasn’t been an official launch date announced by the Nothing brand yet. But, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we get official updates about the launch date.

Leaked Details

As of now, the company hasn’t revealed many details about the new smartphone. However, like its predecessor, it will exclusively sell on Flipkart in India. The landing page of ‘Nothing Phone 2’ has mentioned ‘coming soon’ on Flipkart, and two tweets from Nothing founder Carl Pei have also hinted at the upcoming release.

The teaser for the Nothing Phone (2) reveals only the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone. It features a white textured plastic covering the inside with the glyph light strip and the red recording indicator. Unlike its predecessor, it is no longer circular.

Specification and Features

The design of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to retain the transparent design aesthetic that Nothing debuted with the Phone (1) – in partnership with Swedish firm Teenage Engineering. Based on the teaser image that the brand has shared, we can expect the Glyph lighting to make a comeback, and perhaps, the brand will find more use cases for it this time.

The teaser image also reveals a red LED indicator that has grown in size compared to the Nothing Phone (1), as well as a mysterious switch that could potentially be a mute switch. The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to up the ante by featuring a Snapdragon 8 series SoC, unlike the Nothing Phone (1) which launched with the Snapdragon 765 SoC – an upper midrange chipset. Earlier this year, Qualcomm revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, which is last year’s flagship SoC from Qualcomm, and falls in-between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from early 2022 and 8 Gen 2 from this year.

The Nothing Phone (2) is also expected to have a bigger and better battery life than its predecessor. It will likely feature a 4500 mAh battery, which should provide enough juice to last an entire day with moderate use.

What to Expect

As we wait for more details about the Nothing Phone (2), there are a few things we can expect from the new device. For one, the transparent design aesthetic that made the Phone (1) so unique is likely to make a comeback.

It’s also safe to assume that the Glyph lighting will be included again and that the brand will find new and creative ways to use it. With the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, we can also expect the Nothing Phone (2) to be a more powerful device overall, offering faster speeds and smoother performance.

Final Thoughts

The Nothing Phone (2) is a highly anticipated smartphone that has been making waves in the tech world. With a transparent design aesthetic and Glyph lighting, it’s expected to be a stunning device with impressive features. The Snapdragon 8 series SoC is a notable upgrade from the previous model, and the red LED indicator and mute switch are exciting new additions. Though there are still many unknown details about the phone, tech enthusiasts and fans of Nothing’s first phone are eagerly awaiting its release this summer.

Comments

comments