How To Spin Bowser in Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 is a classic video game loved by many gamers worldwide. In this game, players get to play as Mario, the iconic plumber, as he tries to save Princess Peach from the clutches of the evil Bowser. One of the most memorable parts of the game is the battles with Bowser, which occur three times throughout the game. In this article, we will explore how to beat Bowser in Super Mario 64 by providing tips and tricks on how to spin him during the battles.

The first battle with Bowser occurs after collecting eight Power Stars in the game. In the Super Mario 64 DS version, the player must collect 12 Power Stars instead. The battle takes place on a large, circular platform, and the objective is to grab Bowser by the tail and spin him towards any of the bombs outside of the arena. Bowser’s primary attack is his fire breath, which has a very short range. To defeat Bowser, Mario must avoid his fire breath and throw him once at one of the bombs.

In the second battle with Bowser, the player must first go through Dire, Dire Docks and obtain the first Power Star there, which involves boarding Bowser’s submarine. Once the player has made it through the levels, they will come across Bowser once more. The same elements apply here from the first battle: the player must grab Bowser by his tail and spin him once at one of the bombs around the arena to defeat him. However, Bowser has some new tricks up his sleeve, such as rocking the platform back and forth when he stomps on it.

The third and final fight with Bowser can be accessed by first collecting 70 Power Stars (80 in Super Mario 64 DS) and making it through the level. Bowser puts up much more of a fight in this final battle, now using shockwaves that force Mario to jump over them with timing. Bowser also breathes fire that can even follow Mario around for a few moments. Additionally, Bowser now requires three hits into the bombs to defeat him. After two hits, Bowser destroys most of the arena, making it into the shape of a Power Star, which makes throwing him into the bombs and avoiding his attacks more difficult. Eventually, Mario is able to defeat Bowser once and for all and dons the Wing Cap before flying away with the last Power Star.

To defeat Bowser, the player must grab him by the tail and spin him towards the bombs by pressing and holding B. If Bowser hits a bomb, the player wins and gets the key to the basement. If not, the player should repeat the process until Bowser hits a bomb. If the player is having trouble throwing Bowser into the bombs, a helpful tip is to try throwing him shorter distances multiple times, rather than hurling him over to a bomb from the center of the arena. This strategy helps with aiming, as the player won’t need to swing Bowser very quickly to get him to hit a bomb right next to them. However, this technique only works for the first two hits, as once Bowser destroys much of the arena, the player won’t be able to get near the bombs. It may still help to throw him from the points of the star, though.

In conclusion, beating Bowser in Super Mario 64 is a fun and challenging task that requires players to use their wits and skills to defeat the evil king. By using the tips and tricks outlined in this article, players should have an easier time spinning Bowser towards the bombs during the battles. Whether it’s the first battle, the second battle, or the final battle, defeating Bowser is a crucial step in saving Princess Peach and completing the game. So grab your controller, spin Bowser, and save the day!

Comments

comments