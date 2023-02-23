NPR to layoff 10% of the entire workforce

American media organization NPR is reportedly planning to lay off nearly 100 employees as part of cost-cutting measures. Almost 10 percent of the entire workforce at NPR will lose their jobs as the organization is facing financial hardships.

NPR (National Public Radio) based in Washington DC, California is a nonprofit media organization set up under the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 in the United States Congress.

According to John Lansing, Chief Executive Officer of NPR, the financial outlook of NPR has darkened considerably over the past few weeks. Decreases in revenue from operations are cited as the major reason for the latest financial crisis at NPT.

The decline in revenue from advertisement & sponsorship

According to a memo addressed to staff, NPR’s CEO John Lansing stated that the organization anticipates a decrease of approximately $30 million in ad revenue due to a more challenging ad market.

NPR’s expected reduction in sponsorship revenue is primarily focused on podcasting, a market that NPR has heavily invested in over the past few years. This includes popular shows such as “Fresh Air.”

In November 2022 NPR announced that it will cut expenses by nearly 20 million dollars. Trimming of expenses was put into force by pausing hiring and placing strict restrictions on the travel of staff.

In the memo, Lansing stated that the anticipated savings alone would not suffice. He acknowledged that NPR is likely to face escalating costs and no indication of a rapid recovery in revenue. Therefore, he emphasized the need to make adjustments to the organization’s spending, which is within its control.

During the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown in 2020, NPR has reported financial constraints which forced the media company to cut the salary of staff and implement cost-cutting measures. NPR’s financial situation improved significantly, as the organization reported revenue of $293 million and an operating surplus of $28.8 million in the fiscal year 2021. This shows a substantial recovery from their previous challenges.

During the 2008 financial crisis, NPR (National Public Radio) laid off 7% of its staff due to a significant decrease in corporate underwriting and individual contributions, resulting in a $23 million budget shortfall.

NPRs major revenue streams

Being an independent non-profit media organization, NPR’s revenue streams primarily consist of dues and fees paid by its Member stations, and underwriting from corporate sponsors. Additionally, NPR also receives institutional grants, individual contributions, and fees paid by users of the Public Radio Satellite System, among other sources of revenue.