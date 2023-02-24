The crypto exchange coinbase announces a new Ethereum L2 solution, BASE, which is cheaper, safer and more developer friendly. The platform aims to bring billions of users to the Web3 space with its new launch. Developers can use the solution to build decentralized applications very easily. Coinbase plans to use BASE to present its suite of on-chain services and products while allowing everyone to build on it.

About BASE

Coinbase’s new L2 solution has been designed keeping in mind the need for security and scalability for building onchain dapps. Being built on Ethereum, it already has all the security features of Ethereum, and Coinbase has also taken additional measures to enhance the same. Coinbase has also given direct access to their tools, products and users to developers who want to build on BASE.

The exchange says that it opens up developers to more than 100 million verified users of the platform and also accesses nearly $80 billion in assets under management. This can incentivize them to adopt BASE as their new development platform.

Another benefit of using BASE is the fee structure. It offers all mainstream features and even more at a much lesser cost in order to push developers to build more. There is also the option to set up gasless transactions for dapps built on BASE. Finally, the L2 solution is also going to be decentralized, permissionless and will be powered by optimism.

How can BASE help the crypto ecosystem?

The L2 solution introduced by Coinbase is not perfect and has been touted by a Reddit user as ‘a centralized mess.’ He said that Coinbase is controlling 4 out of the 6 multisig, and just 4 people will control all user funds. However, that doesn’t mean that it is all bad. Other users commented on the Reddit post explaining that the tech is quite young now, and at least it is going to get people involved. Once they learn, enough will be able to make wiser decisions on what to interact with in the space.

Another user even pointed out Ethereum’s founder Vitalk Buterin’s statement. He said that there is still time till the training wheels are taken off, as the technologies in the market are still under development.

