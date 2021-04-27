NSoft on the African iGaming industry: Raising the stakes

Africa, and especially the Sub-Saharan region is very diverse and full of new opportunities. The natural resources and human capital opens the door to many industries and gives positive expectations for implementing many different industries and making a lot of profits. One of the recent news about the new companies starting operating in the Sub-Saharan Region is NSoft, which is a premium sport betting software provider.

NSoft’s regional sales manager for the African market boldly declares that NSoft has a global presence of 150+ clients. Due to the success of land-based betting operators and the tastes of its participants, NSoft’s extensive retail expertise is unquestionably an important advantage for the African markets.

Africans are very interested in sports and the majority of them are involved in any kind of sports and have accumulated valuable information about it. After the internet was massively spread in most of the regions, demand for gaming or mobile gaming was massively increased. According to new reports on the African betting market, the sports betting industry was valued at $ 37 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit near $100 billion by the end of the century. Between the ages of 18 and 40, about 60 million Nigerians engage in vigorous sports betting. On a daily basis, these bettors spend about 3,000 Naira (approximately $15) on bets.

Despite the Covid Pandemic and difficult economic conditions, Africans were able to keep pace in this regard and the industry did not face the economic crisis. Once many other sports events will be able to combine with better internet access, the growth will continue to keep pace.

New markets in Africa

Africa is considered to be the new home for the gaming industry for which technological advancements play a major role. Other than developing the software and applications, NSoft has to adapt to the new African reality, taxes, regulations, and follow the security protocols. The company has very valuable experience from many different countries, some of them being developed and some – developing. The industry becomes less shining due to the regulations and government involvement. Sub-Saharan Africa is giving them better market conditions than highly developed countries that try to make the regulations very protective.

When we are talking about the developed countries and their protectiveness on the entertainment industry, it might affect the companies in a bad way due to the difficulties to operate on the market. To take an example of Nordic countries, according to the NyeCasino.Ninja, Denmark started the license-based system in 2012, while Sweden was a little bit late, in 2019 but it is easy to see the general tendency. Let alone the fact that in Norway and Finland, the monopolization of the industry is a common practice.

Regulations play a major role. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa’s gambling income was mostly derived from land-based gaming, but owing to the many constraints imposed by lockdowns, we can now clearly see an increase in the online channel. As we’ve seen in markets across Europe and Asia, an increasing number of Africans are switching from USSD and SMS betting to regular online betting. Ethiopia is the Horn of Africa’s largest and most populous region, with over 100 million inhabitants, and it was the next logical move for NSoft. It had the best characteristics to open the new NSoft market.

NSoft during the Covid-19

As well as almost all the businesses, during the global covid pandemic NSoft had to adjust to the online environment. The company representative for Sub-Saharan Africa, Marko made a comment, that one year since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, they have successfully signed new retail agreements in Madagascar, Swaziland, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan. They intend to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo in June to sign new contracts. Much of this is the product of the Sales and Development divisions working together as a team.

One of the biggest challenges for betting operators across Africa is the continent’s poor internet speed. As a result, NSoft has made changes to its offerings to accommodate the satellite stream approach. Because of the quick distribution of its top-tier offering, the draw-based game Lucky Six, via satellite streaming, this game is now available even in areas with slow internet speeds and weak connections, such as Africa. This approach responds to the rising needs of retail consumers who are having difficulty connecting to the internet. The satellite stream is delivered over a public channel, and there is no extra charge for this connection. The expenditure required by operators is minimal, with only a satellite dish antenna and a receiver being required.

Summing It Up

Finally, to sum up, though land-based betting companies have long dominated the African gambling industry, the number of online players has been rapidly increasing as smartphones and mobile data penetration has become more widespread. Listening to our clients is one of the foundations of NSoft’s continuous growth, as it provides us with valuable reviews and allows us to develop new, improved products as well as upgrade existing ones.

Lucky Six and Roulette, two of NSoft’s most popular games, have been completely redesigned and optimized for online and smartphone play. They’re simple to play, quick to react and offer players the chance to win big. Africans are increasingly enjoying the pleasures of mobile sports betting, and they will undoubtedly do so with online casino games.

