Nubia’s new Red Magic phone is packed with good things

Today, the Chinese brand Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 arrangement, which flaunts a quicker internal fan, but also two world firsts in the portable market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

Red Magic Variants and physical features

The basic Red Magic 6 highlights a full glass back body, and it comes in either “carbon fiber dark” or more ostentatious “cyber neon.” It packs a 5,050mAh battery which underpins up to 66W charging, alongside an 18,000rpm, up from the previous 15,000rp, interior fan to help the telephone’s fume cooling chamber and graphene plate.

Things get more intriguing with the Red Magic 6 Pro which is accessible in “iron black” or “ice blade silver,” and it adds a piece of aluminum plate across the back to help heat dispersal. The single battery is supplanted by two cells that amount to 4,500mAh, and despite the lower all-out limit, this takes into account a quicker 120W charging. A simple five minutes brings a dead telephone back up to 50 percent. Moreover, the fan’s speed on the Pro goes up to a quicker 20,000rpm.

Lastly, we have the “Dao” straightforward unique version, which has a gleaming fan as well as up to 18GB of RAM.

What does the new Red Magic 6 series offer?

The telephones offer up to 120W fast charging, 400Hz capacitive shoulder triggers, and a discretionary double fan, double TEC (thermoelectric cooling) cut on cooler.

The Android 11-controlled Red Magic 6 comes in three variants and colors, all of which share a similar 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, with 500Hz single-touch or 360Hz multi-touch examining for better gaming reaction.

Moreover, these gadgets pack indistinguishable cameras: a 64MP fundamental shooter, an 8MP super wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, in addition to an 8MP selfie camera on the opposite side. You’ll likewise be able to locate a 3.5mm earphone jack across the arrangement.

The Tencent Games-enhanced Red Magic 6 is now accessible for requesting in China, with the base model beginning from 3,799 yuan (about $590), and the Pro model beginning from 4,399 yuan (about $680). The exceptional “Dao” straightforward version is requesting 5,599 yuan (around $865; 16GB RAM + 256GB capacity) and 6,599 yuan (around $1,120; 18GB RAM + 512GB capacity).

The uplifting news for most of us is that Nubia is additionally preparing a worldwide dispatch for the Red Magic 6 arrangement on March sixteenth, which will probably be preloaded with Google administrations. We will hear all the more at that point.