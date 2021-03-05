Log In Register
Nubia’s new Red Magic phone is packed with good things

AvatarSmriti Sharma
Tech

Red Magic

Today, the Chinese brand Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 arrangement, which flaunts a quicker internal fan, but also two world firsts in the portable market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

Red Magic Variants and physical features

The basic Red Magic 6 highlights a full glass back body, and it comes in either “carbon fiber dark” or more ostentatious “cyber neon.” It packs a 5,050mAh battery which underpins up to 66W charging, alongside an 18,000rpm, up from the previous 15,000rp, interior fan to help the telephone’s fume cooling chamber and graphene plate.

Dual-fan, dual-TEC clip-on cooler for the Red Magic 6 series.

Things get more intriguing with the Red Magic 6 Pro which is accessible in “iron black” or “ice blade silver,” and it adds a piece of aluminum plate across the back to help heat dispersal. The single battery is supplanted by two cells that amount to 4,500mAh, and despite the lower all-out limit, this takes into account a quicker 120W charging. A simple five minutes brings a dead telephone back up to 50 percent. Moreover, the fan’s speed on the Pro goes up to a quicker 20,000rpm.

Nubia Red Magic 6

Lastly, we have the “Dao” straightforward unique version, which has a gleaming fan as well as up to 18GB of RAM.

What does the new Red Magic 6 series offer?

The telephones offer up to 120W fast charging, 400Hz capacitive shoulder triggers, and a discretionary double fan, double TEC (thermoelectric cooling) cut on cooler.

Nubia's Red Magic 6 Pro

The Android 11-controlled Red Magic 6 comes in three variants and colors, all of which share a similar 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, with 500Hz single-touch or 360Hz multi-touch examining for better gaming reaction.

Moreover, these gadgets pack indistinguishable cameras: a 64MP fundamental shooter, an 8MP super wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, in addition to an 8MP selfie camera on the opposite side. You’ll likewise be able to locate a 3.5mm earphone jack across the arrangement.

Red Magic 6

The Tencent Games-enhanced Red Magic 6 is now accessible for requesting in China, with the base model beginning from 3,799 yuan (about $590), and the Pro model beginning from 4,399 yuan (about $680). The exceptional “Dao” straightforward version is requesting 5,599 yuan (around $865; 16GB RAM + 256GB capacity) and 6,599 yuan (around $1,120; 18GB RAM + 512GB capacity).

The uplifting news for most of us is that Nubia is additionally preparing a worldwide dispatch for the Red Magic 6 arrangement on March sixteenth, which will probably be preloaded with Google administrations. We will hear all the more at that point.

