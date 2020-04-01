Nykaa secured Rs 100 Cr from Steadview Capital

Nykaa has now revealed today that it has secured INR 100 crore from its existing primary investor SteadView Capital.

Ravi Mehta, Founder, and CIO of Steadview Capital, said:

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Nykaa. Nykaa has transformed the beauty industry in India and has established a very strong brand. We believe the company is poised for a strong growth trajectory in the years to come. The company’s focus on customer service and capital efficiency stands out in the Indian ecommerce space.”

Last year, Nykka had secured INR 100 crore from the Singapore based TPG Growth IV SF. This was soon after it had acquired fashion styling and eCommerce platform 20Dresses. Prior to that, in September 2018, Nykaa had secured INR 113 crore from Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, and another INR 160 crore via primary and secondary share sale.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa said in a release:

“We are very grateful to achieve this significant milestone. We deeply value the trust and support of our investors, customers and brand partners who have been instrumental to our success. In the midst of this unprecedented global crisis we are working to ensure all our stakeholders are well served and that Nykaa emerges as a leading retail player in the industry.”

