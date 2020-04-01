Genomics research company MedGenome secured $55M led by LeapFrog

MedGenome, India and US-based genetic diagnostics, data, and Research Company focused on expanding access for population in South Asia and some other emerging markets, today revealed that it had secured an investment of $55 million led by the LeapFrog Investment.

Some of the existing investors Sequoia and Sofina also participated in the Series D funding round.

Sam Santhosh, the CEO and Founder of MedGenome said,

“Genomics and personalized medicine are the future of healthcare, but emerging markets remain significantly under-penetrated. As the largest player in India in applied genomics, we are well-positioned to fill this gap”.

MedGenome claims that is has already built the largest database of South Asian genetic variants via its leadership in genetic diagnostic in India, research partnerships, and work as a co-founding member with GenomeAsia 100K.

Sam added,

“Genetics is having a transformational impact on families through early disease risk detection, inherited disease prevention, health care personalisation, and new therapy development. MedGenome strives to deliver these benefits to India and emerging markets, where the burden of many inherited and complex diseases is even higher than in western markets.”

