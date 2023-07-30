OceanGate Co-Founder Envisions 1,000 Strong Floating Venus Colony by 2050

Guillermo Sohnlein finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight following the tragic incident involving the Titan submersible. As one of the co-founders of OceanGate Expeditions, he has been grappling with difficult questions surrounding the ill-fated trip to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18, which resulted in the loss of five lives, including his former colleague and friend, Stockton Rush. The accident raised concerns about OceanGate’s approach to innovation and safety, as the submersible is believed to have imploded shortly after its descent. Despite the tragedy, Sohnlein remains undeterred in his ambitions. Apart from his involvement with OceanGate, he is currently focused on a grand endeavour: a plan to establish a human settlement in atmosphere of Venus, to send 1,000 people to live there by 2050.

Despite the recent events, Sohnlein maintains that humanity must continue pushing innovation’s boundaries. He believes that the exploration of space and the pursuit of ambitious projects are crucial for the advancement of our species. Sohnlein’s determination to overcome challenges and forge ahead remains unwavering.

With utmost conviction, he insists that his plan is not as crazy as it seems. He told Insider, “I think it is less aspirational than putting a million people on the Martian surface by 2050.” Although often called “Earth’s twin,” Venus is far from ideal for human habitation. The idea of colonizing Venus would raise eyebrows outside the space industry and even within it.

Venusian Atmosphere: A Harsh Environment for Human Settlement

Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system, with an atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide. Its surface temperature is so extreme that it can melt lead, and its clouds rain down sulfuric acid. The atmospheric pressure on Venus is crushing, exceeding 90 times that of Earth, as estimated by NASA.

Despite these formidable challenges, some individuals, like Sohnlein, advocate for exploring Venus for human settlement. He highlights specific research suggesting that there might be a slim chance of human survival about 30 miles from the planet’s surface. In this particular region of the Venusian atmosphere, temperatures are relatively lower, and the pressure is less intense than the rest of the Earth.

Nonetheless, the hurdles of establishing a sustainable human presence on Venus are immense, and any potential mission would require groundbreaking technology and unprecedented levels of planning and preparation. The planet’s extreme conditions make it a highly challenging and risky endeavour, leaving much debate within the scientific community about the feasibility and prudence of such an ambitious venture.

Suppose a space station could be ingeniously engineered to withstand the corrosive effects of sulfuric acid in the clouds. In that case, it is envisioned by Sohnlein that hundreds, or even thousands, of people might one day call the Venusian atmosphere their home.

Venturing to Venus: A Bold Step Towards Humanity’s Multi-Planet Future

By 2050, Sohnlein envisions a floating colony capable of accommodating up to 1,000 people in the hostile environment of Venus. However, the precise details of how this ambitious feat will be accomplished remain uncertain.

Despite the apparent dissimilarity between a company specializing in submersible technology and a venture to explore Venus, they both play pivotal roles in Sohnlein’s grander plan. His overarching ambition is to propel humanity beyond Earth’s natural boundaries.

Sohnlein passionately describes his lifelong dedication to the cause of making humanity a multi-planet species, a drive that has been with him since he was a mere 11 years old. Vividly recalling his recurring childhood dream of becoming the commander of the first colony on Mars, he remains steadfast in his commitment to this extraordinary endeavour.

OceanGate was no exception. Sohnlein and Rush “both saw underwater exploration — and especially using crewed submersibles — as the closest thing that we could do to go into space and further that vision without actually going into space,” said Sohnlein.

OceanGate, Advancing Deep-Sea and Space Exploration Through Affordable Crewed Submersibles

OceanGate had a bold vision to create affordable crewed submersibles that could be chartered for deep-sea exploration. They believed the technologies developed on this journey could also be valuable in advancing human space exploration.

This approach is not uncommon in the space industry. Take SpaceX, for example, with its ultimate goal of transporting a million people to Mars. Along the way, they achieved remarkable milestones such as reusable rockets, the Starlink satellite network, and the impressive Starship mega-rockets.

Another venture, Humans2Venus, co-founded by entrepreneur Khalid Al-Ali and explorer Sohnlein, is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to overcome the commercial obstacles of sending humans to Venus. In their pursuit, they aim to discover techniques that reduce the operational costs of launches and fund space missions independently, without relying on governmental support. This strategy reflects a dynamic approach that can lead to groundbreaking developments in space exploration.

According to Sohnlein, having 1,000 humans residing in Venus’s clouds isn’t just a lofty dream. “t is aspirational, but I think it’s also very doable by 2050,” he stated.

Rush’s Ambitious Submersible Project: Defying the Deep-Sea Exploration Barrier

In 2013, Rush took control of OceanGate, aiming to create an affordable trip to the ocean depths. However, experts claimed deep-diving submersibles had to be titanium spheres, making them too small and heavy. Defying this barrier, Rush made a giant submersible using carbon fibre. Despite risks, Rush’s submersible vanished on a trip to the Titanic wreck, resulting in fatalities. Yet, Sohnlein believes pushing innovation is vital for humanity’s progress.

Despite tragedies, experts consider Venus exploration feasible by 2050 if there’s enough political will and funding. Venus and Mars present harsh conditions, and living in closed environments demands specific individuals. While Venus and Mars offer potential for life’s building blocks, their exploration may risk contaminating pristine environments. If humanity needs to expand beyond Earth, the moon remains a viable option due to its proximity. However, Human2Venus disregards “why Venus” and explores the possibility of human ventures to the planet.

