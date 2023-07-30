Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Snapdragon & Exynos SoC, Price Under Rs. 40,000!

Korean giant-based company, Samsung has been popularly known for its best products ranging from the new innovative foldable phones to smartphones and also electronic appliances too. Talking about the smartphone side, the Galaxy S series is quite a popular flagship that has been existing for decades in the markets.

Well, if you have a look at the Galaxy flagships, today’s date, the flagships from Samsung are usually sold for a premium price tag, however, to attract an audience who usually opt for a budget premium smartphone, Samsung introduced the new FE edition phones which have seen a lot of success after its launch. After launching the first Galaxy S20 FE, now we have the Galaxy S23 FE which is expected to make its way to release soon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rendered Images Spotted

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been in the top headlines for a long time since the FE fans have been highly anticipating the new budget premium flagship.

However, if you are looking to upgrade to a new smartphone under the budget premium smartphone category then maybe you can have your eyes on this smartphone, thanks to all the leaks and rumors, where now you will be able to make an informed decision on whether you should wait or go with other phones like OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is in the same category.

Talking about the leaks, the Geekbench listing showed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE powered with two different SoC which speculates for an Exynos and a Snapdragon SoC.

On the chipset side, strong rumors suggest that Samsung may go with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 8+ Gen 1 Soc in U and Canadian markets, whereas for other markets, the phone maker may stick to their in-house built Exynos 2200 Soc.

Also, there have been rumors saying that the phone will be coming with wireless charging too which makes it the first FE phone with wireless charging. However, it won’t be faster wired charging whereas a report from Wireless Power Consortium shows that the S23 FE could feature a 4.4W wireless charging pad on its rear side.

Also, we leak from the Dutch-based Samsung website where the first live images of the phone were made public by mistake. The fortunate users show the new phone with a unique-looking 2.5D display with a rear flat glass panel. On the rear side, you get a trio housed cameras and on the front side you get a single housed camera which will be on the top left corner.

There are no confirmed leaks on which camera sensors is Samsung going. However, we expect to get a new update on it soon. On the storage and RAM side, the phone will be coming with a faster LPDDR5 RAM combined with a faster UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price

As of now, there is no update on the pricing side for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. However, we expect the pricing to be around less than Rs. 40,000. However, we will be updating you as soon as get an official update or a confirmed rumor about the price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is igniting interest among fans of mobile devices with its ability to provide an affordable yet luxurious flagship experience. It appears Samsung is seeking to appeal to a large audience by providing both Snapdragon and Exynos variants in different areas based on leaked render photos and processor rumors.

The addition of wireless charging—a first for the FE series—increases the appeal of the phone. Although there are no official information on the camera system, previous FE models wowed with their photography talents, and we can anticipate that this future smartphone will also offer excellent photography.

The Korean giant’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge technology to a wider audience is commendable, and the Galaxy S23 FE may very well be the market’s next flagship-killer as we wait for more information from Samsung.

