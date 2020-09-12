OckyPocky secured seed funding round led by Lead Angels Network

OckyPocky, a Gurgaon based interactive English learning app for the children, has now revealed that it has secured a seed funding round backed by the Lead Angels Network.

The stratup will now going to use the new funds to expand sales capabilities and build further on the technology to meet demand.

Speaking about the development, Amit Agarwal, Founder, OckyPocky, said,

“With the lockdown, our servers crashed due to increased traffic and we had to downsize to increase the runway. With funding secured through Lead Angels, we went full speed on monetisation and are doubling the revenue every month. We are also increasing our team size and are looking out for a bigger office space.”