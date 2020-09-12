Flipkart’s Big Saving days starts September 18

Sales are something we all love. And the top two e-commerce sites in India, Amazon, and Flipkart, never miss a chance to announce one. Adding to the statement, Flipkart’s Big Saving days just got announced. And the sale is going to start on September 18 and last till the 20th. The special/new thing Flipkart has introduced this time is to have an option to pre-book items for just Re 1.

Special and Card Offers/EMIs/pre-book details

Let’s talk about the newest feature that Flipkart has announced, the pre-book option. So, users will be given a chance to pre-book their favorite products for Re 1 on 15-16th September just before the sale goes live. Flipkart has also announced that SBI card users will get special discounts on prepaid orders and EMIs.

The product category which will get discounts during the sale, has not been announced yet. But, there will definitely be discounts on electronics and other in-demand items. No cost EMIs, attractive exchange offers, cardless credit might also be introduced.

Smart buy accessories are reported to have heavy discounts during the Flipkart’s Big saving days sale. These accessories include power banks, cables, wireless mouse, keyboards, headphones, and more. And all SBI credit card users get an additional 10% off up to a particular amount.

Smart Move by Flipkart

Flipkart had another big savings day sale in August. But, back then, they didn’t introduce the pre-booking feature. Well, the pre-booking amount seems to be very small at just Re 1 for users. And yes, it’s nothing for end-consumers. But for Flipkart, when millions of users pre-book their products, it means a complete profit of millions during the sale.

Always remember one thing about sales that you should never do compulsive shopping. Sales have become so frequent that anytime you actually need something, you can get a deal on it a week here and there. I am almost 100% sure that Amazon is also going to announce its sale soon.

