Former Halo devs leaked an idea for a game that resembles the cooperative shooter Helldivers. The Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODSTs), renowned for their tactical maneuvers and drop pod deployments, would have been the main characters in this unproduced game. Former 343 Industries designer Kevin Schmitt claims that during his tenure, several concepts for an ODST-themed game were discussed, including “more intimate” and “galaxy-spanning” ones. He explained that the failure of these game concepts to materialize was due to several factors, including scheduling and the project’s fit within the larger scheme of things.

Though not much is known about the pitch yet, rumors have claimed that it is akin to Helldivers. You would likely engage in many of the same activities that Helldivers would have. Granted, it makes sense, but it’s obvious that Microsoft was more interested in unique stories set in that universe than in expanding upon the adventures of Master Chief and the Spartans. Though it’s unclear where this idea originated, Super Troopers may have been the source, as Helldivers was also influenced by them.

What influenced the rejection?

It can be assumed that 343 Industries’ rejection was partly influenced by the fact that ODSTs have not been well-received in the Halo community. Since ODST wasn’t like the other Halo games, to be honest, it was the main criticism directed at it. They receive flack for the same thing now, but ODST was a decent game.

Kevin Schmitt, a former developer for 343 Industries and senior designer of Halo Infinite, responded, lending further weight to the allegations. He claims that several concepts were proposed for Halo games, but for various reasons, they were never developed.

“We must have pitched 20-30 game ideas over the 12 years I was there that would have totally worked in the Halo universe,” Schmitt says. “Many SP & MP ODST-themed ones. Some galaxy-spanning, some more intimate… and one that was really dark. lol.”

Fans are sad about the idea of not being picked

Fans are understandably confused and saddened by the thought of items not being picked up. “Infuriating that none of these were allowed to be made,” tweets @PWCR13. “The universe is so massive [with] endless stories to tell.” “I’d love to know the reasoning behind their decision to not go with any of them,” comments @Halo_VFX. From the viewpoint of the fans, it appears as though they are doing all within their power [to prevent] the brand from offering a plethora of enjoyable and lucrative gaming experiences.”

Indeed, Helldivers 2 has discovered success. The sequel surpassed God of War to become the largest PlayStation Studios game launch on Steam in a mere 24 hours. Since then, it has surpassed Destiny 2 and Starfield to become the greatest Steam launch from PlayStation or Xbox Studios because to its rapidly increasing concurrent player count. The game’s developer, Arrowhead, recently acknowledged that it was “struggling to keep up” with the game’s enormous popularity and that, in order to ensure server reliability, the player maximum must be raised to 450,000.

The most depressing aspect is that it continues to occur. Palworld is an excellent illustration of how venturing outside of the existing comfort zone may result in a large number of satisfied clients. Helldivers abandon PvP in favor of PvE with cooperative play, as we’ve previously reported.