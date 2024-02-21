Google security experts have compromised Sony’s game streaming portable, PlayStation Portal, three months after its November launch, allowing PlayStation Portable (PSP) titles to be played in emulator mode.

PlayStation Portal Transformed by PPSSPP Emulator Integration

Sony’s PlayStation Portal has proven to be somewhat of an unexpected success. The portable accessory only performs one thing, which is to stream PlayStation 5 games, but it’s hard to find and sometimes out of stock. Games cannot be played locally on the device unless you manage to change it.

The grips of a DualSense controller are affixed to the short edges of the PlayStation Portal, a little tablet computer. The $200 device is not a portable PlayStation because it needs a PS5 system that is close by to render games. It functions more like a remote, WiFi-connected display with an integrated controller for streaming video games.

It is claimed by two Google engineers that they have achieved this by making the PlayStation Portable emulator PPSSPP function natively on the Portal. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is seen operating on the system in a picture. One of the developers, Andy Nguyen, claims that the emulator ran without requiring any hardware changes and that it took “more than a month of hard work” to complete.

PlayStation lacked the processing power to run new games

It lacks the processing power required to play the newest games independently. On Tuesday, however, it was revealed by Google information security engineers Andy Nguyen and Calle Svensson, along with an unidentified collaborator going by the handle “XYZ,” that the device possesses enough power to run the open-source PPSSPP emulator, which enables PlayStation games to be played on devices other than Sony’s hardware.

According to The Verge, Nguyen has previously found vulnerabilities for the PS4 and PS5. It’s unclear at this time if Nguyen will provide a jailbreak or instructions on how to make PPSSPP function so that other people may install the emulator on the Portal quite simply. Nguyen posted on X, saying,”There’s much more work to be done, and there’s no release planned shortly. But Nguyen made a hint that he will upload some videos this weekend that would demonstrate the emulator in use.”

Although the team behind the emulator’s Portal port hasn’t disclosed their methodology, Nguyen clarified that all of the work was done in software and didn’t require a hardware hack. Furthermore, as disclosed by Nguyen, the Portal gadget has around 6GB of free storage. This suggests that there could be enough room on the handheld for a few PSP games, many of which were initially kept on optical Universal Media Disks with a storage capacity of 1.8GB or 900MB, depending on whether the disk was a single- or dual-layer model.

Now players may not be able to play via Sony’s cloud

Players’ desire to have additional options with the Portal is apparent, given its obvious popularity. They are now unable to broadcast games via Sony’s cloud gaming service. These elements could persuade Sony to provide a lot of fans with what they desire: a suitable portable PSP and Vita substitute.

Nguyen acknowledged that “there’s no release planned shortly, and there’s much more work to be done,” so before you get too excited about playing your old PSP games on the Portal, let me clarify.