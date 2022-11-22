Offline OST to PST Converter – Conversion Made Simple

If you have ever left a job at a company and your mailbox had been deleted, but the computer could still be accessed, and you wanted to retrieve data from the mailbox after a while, you would need to utilize an .OST file. Since the email no longer exists, you can only access it in the .OST file. There is no method to connect and extract data from an .OST file, since it is in a Microsoft proprietary format. Certainly not without the assistance of the .OST to .PST Converter Software such as Offline OST to PST Converter.

Additionally, if your IMAP mailbox is removed or destroyed by the service provider, you will lose all of your emails since Outlook uses an .OST file format instead of a .PST. You can open an OST file, navigate through it, and get any objects included inside it by using Offline OST to PST Converter on-the-go, as well as clicking on the tool’s online version.

Functionality and Key Features

No need for Internet access

Does not require authentication by Windows Domain Controller

Conversion of .OST files in ANSI format (Outlook 97-2003)

Conversion of .OST files in UNICODE format (Outlook 2007 or newer)

Reading of password-protected *.OST files

Does not require authentication by a Microsoft Exchange Server

Conversion of damaged .OST files

Selective conversion of data – the user can select the data to be converted into an .OST file

Export to the live Exchange Server as well as Microsoft 365

Export to a variety of other formats

Compatibility and simplicity of operation

Convert Any .OST File Version

With the Offline OST to PST Converter, there is no limit to the size of the .OST file that can be converted. If you have the appropriate software installed on your personal computer or mobile device, converting an .OST file to a .PST file is as simple as clicking a few buttons. Nothing stands in the way, and it’s a simple procedure from start to finish. .OST files may be found by either selecting a specific place on your hard disk or by entering the location of the .OST file. If you have any .OST files made by earlier versions of Outlook, you may even convert encrypted ones using this tool.

Ability to Search, Filter, and Use the Results

There is no need to export the whole .OST file and then search through a massive .PST file when converting an .OST file to .PST or another format. With Offline OST to PST Converter, you have complete control over how much you search and filter. You’ll see what’s listed in a folder when you browse through it. You only need to indicate what you’re looking for in the search bar at the very top of this page, and as you do so, it will instantly begin looking for anything that matches.

When you open an .OST file, you will receive all of the Exchange/Office 365 folders and the mailbox folders. You may utilize these folders to recover any files, whether they were accidentally deleted or were part of the operating system.

Compatibility and Simplicity of Operation

You don’t need to be an expert in utilizing Offline OST to PST Converter – everyone can use it, it’s a breeze. It works with .OST files from all versions of Office, including Outlook 2000 and 2019, and Outlook for Microsoft 365.

The user interface (UI) is relatively straightforward – you must explore the folders. You will be provided with one page where you can walk through the folders, tasks, contacts, calendar entries, and the journal, while seeing and previewing the contents. With a single click, a clean, straightforward user interface does it all.

Conclusion

Microsoft Outlook is a fantastic email program – its features are top-notch. What should you do when a problem arises, and a local copy is required for recovery? The .OST and .PST file formats are both supported by Outlook. The .PST file is a mobile file that can be moved to any device with Outlook installed, and accessed on any computer. In contrast, the .OST file cannot be transferred and can only be used with the account already configured. So, unfortunately, there is no way to restore an item from your .OST file if a problem arises with your Outlook program and you need to retrieve the item. When synchronizing between Exchange, Microsoft 365, or any IMAP provider using Outlook and an .OST file, all of the changes will be lost if either the connection or the .OST file becomes damaged before the local copy has completed the synchronization process.

Let’s look at an instance where we would need to retrieve data from an .OST file. A user has been moving about, and while he was away from his home and not connected to his Exchange Server, he has been saving a lot of emails, calendar entries, and contact information. Since he could not establish a connection to the server, all the contents he had previously stored in the .OST file are now alone on the device. To his dismay, he can no longer access Outlook because of an error on the server. At this point, deleting the mail profile and subsequent reconfiguration is the only viable approach. Using this method, he will have a second copy of the data on his computer but will lose all of the information he has made locally.

Honestly, Offline OST to PST Converter is the kind of program anybody can use. Any .OST file may be converted from any version of Outlook from 2000 to 2019, Outlook for Microsoft 365 offline, or online on any platform with any browser. This unique feature makes Offline OST to PST Converter one of the best and most reliable .OST to .PST conversion tools in the industry. We highly recommend using it if you encounter any issues with your mail client, and have problems with the conversion and recovery of your .OST files.