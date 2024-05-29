In a bold move to restore faith in deep-sea exploration, Ohio billionaire Larry Connor is partnering with Patrick Lahey, co-founder of Triton Submarines, to dive to the Titanic’s depths in a cutting-edge submersible. This initiative follows the tragic implosion of the OceanGate submersible, Titan, which resulted in the loss of five lives last year.

Proving Deep-Sea Safety

Larry Connor, a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio, and Patrick Lahey, a veteran submersible operator, are determined to demonstrate that deep-sea voyages can be safe. They plan to descend over 12,400 feet to the Titanic wreck site in the newly designed Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer.

“Patrick has been working on this design for over a decade. But until now, we didn’t have the necessary materials and technology,” Connor said. “This sub couldn’t have been built five years ago.”

Learning from the OceanGate Tragedy

The OceanGate submersible, Titan, imploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five aboard, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. This disaster highlighted significant safety concerns in deep-sea exploration.

Connor, deeply affected by the tragedy, reached out to Lahey shortly after the incident, urging the creation of a safer submersible. “We need to build a sub that can dive to Titanic-level depths repeatedly and safely, showing the world that it can be done right,” Connor recalled saying.

A New Era in Exploration

The Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, a $20 million vessel, represents the height of deep-sea technology. Designed for repeated deep-sea voyages, it aims to prove that the ocean can be navigated safely and enjoyed when approached correctly.

Connor highlighted the transformative nature of deep-sea exploration. “I want to show people that while the ocean is powerful, it can also be wonderful and life-changing if approached the right way,” he said.

Commitment to Safety

Lahey and Connor’s project emphasizes strict safety standards and regulatory compliance. Unlike the Titan, which faced criticism for bypassing rigorous safety certifications, the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer adheres to stringent protocols. Triton Submarines works with third-party maritime-classification societies to ensure their vessels meet all safety regulations.

Lahey, who was a close friend of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the Titan’s passengers, stressed the importance of these standards. “It still baffles me beyond words that PH was onboard,” Lahey said, reflecting on the tragedy.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

Craig Barnett, Triton’s director of sales, highlighted the company’s strong track record. Over the past 15 years, Triton has delivered 18 submersibles, including five in the past three years. The company was actively working on 15 different projects before the OceanGate incident, although some clients paused their plans afterward.

Barnett recounted an instance where a $4 million submersible project for a family’s yacht was canceled following the Titan tragedy. “The wife pulled the plug on it,” he said, illustrating the incident’s impact on client confidence.

Connor and Lahey’s upcoming expedition aims not only to reach the Titanic wreck but also to reaffirm the feasibility and safety of deep-sea exploration. By leveraging advanced materials and technology, they hope to counteract the negative perceptions left by the Titan disaster and pave the way for safer, regulated deep-sea adventures.

The Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer is a testament to the advancements in submersible technology and the industry’s commitment to safety. Through this mission, Connor and Lahey aspire to highlight the ocean’s wonders, demonstrating that, with the right precautions, the depths can be safely and repeatedly explored.